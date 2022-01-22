ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Alert: Thich Nhat Hanh, a Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West, has died at age 95

Huron Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Thich Nhat Hanh,...

www.michigansthumb.com

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities Buddhists honor Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh

Thich Nhat Hanh had a profound effect on Linda Jones, a Minneapolis follower of the globally influential Zen master. "It's the only time in my life that I felt like I was levitating," she said of seeing the monk she calls Thay or teacher, at a Colorado retreat. "Just his presence walking in, I thought I was floating off the floor, off my cushion."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Deadline

Sister Janet Mead Dies: Nun Who Turned ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Into International Rock Hit Was 84

Sister Janet Mead, a South Australian nun who had a 1970s hit with a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” that made her the first Australian with a US gold record, has died at 84. Mead died Wednesday of cancer, according to the The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. She rose to fame in Australia after her “Rock Masses,” recorded at Adelaide’s St Francis Xavier cathedral, came to the attention of Festival Records. Her 1973 recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” sold 2 million copies and was distributed in 31 countries. The song rose to No. 3 on the Australian singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the royalties on the recording were donated to charity by Mead. Mead entered the Sisters of Mercy convent in 1955 after attending St Aloysius College in Adelaide. She also attended the Adelaide Conservatorium, where she studied piano. During her career, she produced multiple plays, liturgies and more than 20 musicals, and also ran the St. Aloysius College orchestra for many years. Her work saw her recognized as South Australian of the Year in 2004. She was also recognized for her services to Australian Christian music and given the Golden Gospel Award.
WORLD
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
HEALTH
Person
Thich Nhat Hanh
higherperspectives.com

Why Some People See Ghosts While Others Don’t, According To Science

You would be surprised at how many people report sightings and apparitions of ghosts. However, some people are more prone to make these reports than others. For example, some studies show that almost half of widowed elderly Americans see a hallucination of their departed spouse. So are they are real or they just hallucinations we dream of during emotionally intense periods?
SCIENCE
Robb Report

An Ancient Dog Statue and 3 Tombs Were Just Discovered Under the Streets of Rome

Because of its long history, Rome has often yielded archaeological treasures in the most unexpected of places. The latest of these riches is an ancient dog statue, which was discovered during work on Rome’s water system just before Christmas. An arm of the Italian Ministry of Culture devoted to archaeological endeavors announced the find on January 1, saying that the dog statue was found in the city’s Appio Latino district, which is also home to ancient Roman villas and an array of burial structures. Along with the statue, three tombs were also found. According to the Ministry of Culture, one of the...
ANIMALS
#Buddhist Monk#Zen Buddhist#Mindfulness#Ap
The Independent

Voices: I tried to live the tiny house dream with a baby and a toddler. Things quickly fell apart

Little pinpricks of blood are seeping through the back of my pajama top. There’s a tiny person making the human crossbar of the letter H between my wife and I, as we both take on the form of contortionists simply to remain in bed. The culprit of the pinpricks is my toddler — or rather, my toddler’s razor-sharp talon toenails sawing through her footie pajamas and into my otherwise precariously arched back. The bed is too small for the three of us, a sentiment known all too well to parents of young children.But our situation is a bit different. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
World Economic Forum

The secret of the 'super-agers': why some people remain sharp in their later years

Researchers at Harvard are investigating 'super-agers' - elderly people whose sharp minds avoid typical age-related declines. They found that the visual cortices of the super-agers' brains maintained youthful activity patterns. Here, Assistant Professor of Neurology, Alexandra Touroutoglou, explains their discoveries. Researchers at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital are...
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
