GREENFIELD — When Mike Tucker started as a teller in Springfield just over 40 years ago, the world of banking looked a bit different. “We still did everything by adding machines,” said Tucker, who retired in December as CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank. “We closed the bank by 3 p.m., but it took until 5 p.m. to get the calculations done. The technology is so much faster, and so much more accurate.”

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO