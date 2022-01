Bowling Green State University has asked Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman to dismiss a lawsuit challenging its vaccine mandate. In a motion filed Wednesday (Jan. 26) by attorney James Yates, of Eastman & Smith, BGSU asserts that three of the plaintiffs, students Carolyn Dailey, Gabrielle Downard, and Amy Vorst had no standing because they had applied for and received exemptions under the policy. The other plaintiff Andrea Hoerig, an assistant teaching professor in the College of Education and Human Development, did not apply for an exemption.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO