Traffic Alert: West Loop lanes NB by Southwest Freeway closing for the weekend

A major road closure that was postponed earlier this month in Riverside County due to strong winds is ready to roll. All westbound lanes on the 91 Freeway are to be shut down along a roughly 2-mile segment of the road in east Corona, starting at 9 p.m. Friday and continuing into early Sunday morning.
UPDATE: Northbound travel lanes have been reopened. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Icy conditions continue to impact bridges and overpasses in the Charleston area Sunday morning. The Charleston Police Department announced the closure of General William C. Westmoreland Bridge in both directions on Sunday morning due to icy conditions. Authorities previously closed the Don Holt […]
HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Freeway near W. Bellfort Friday. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said one person has died in that crash. According to officers, all outbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at W. Bellfort...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., traffic will be switched from the current I-40 westbound frontage road to the new I-40 westbound frontage road. On Thursday, Jan. 27, I-40 westbound will be...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says that all lanes are back open on the Ravenel Bridge. Police say that the pedestrian walkway will remain closed. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that because of falling ice from the suspension cables, two southbound lanes and all northbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge were closed throughout the day on Saturday.
Commuters in Sioux Falls may be facing some delays on one of the city's busiest streets. The city says a lane closure will impact traffic on West 41st Street, Wednesday (January 19). Beginning at 9:00 AM, the westbound center lane on West 41st Street will be closed west of South...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County deputies are on scene of a collision at the intersection of Aviation Parkway and Richey Boulevard on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Officials say the intersection will be closed in both directions. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story....
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is a traffic alert as drivers head home on this Friday evening. A waste truck ran off the road and there are delays. Drivers may want to avoid Northlake Blvd. westbound from the Beeline Highway West. One picture from the scene shows...
Multiple crashes are causing slow-downs during the morning commute in Durham. Three right lanes and one left lane of I-40 westbound between the Page Road exit and I-540. "Traffic just squeezing through in one lane between these two crash sites," said WRAL's Brian Shrader. Traffic cams showed traffic building on...
As work continues to reconstruct the interchange at West Loop 610 and U.S. 59 in southwest Houston, a new problem discovered by workers this weekend will make traffic even more congested. The far-left northbound lane of West Loop 610 at U.S. 59 will be closed until further notice, according to...
Partly sunny today, high in the 40s, and the weekend just might be dry too. We feature weekend alerts every Friday. Three for this weekend:. -Both days, more repaving on SW 106th, this time west of 35th. -Saturday, prep work for the second West Seattle Bridge work platform means a...
WATCO, the short-line railroad owner, has scheduled upgrades and repair work for their railroad crossing on President Street adjacent to the Truman Parkway between January 21-25, 2022. President Street will be closed at the crossing beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, and will remain closed until the...
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 110 in Stratford is closed in both directions after an accident involving a tractor trailer and a bridge. The area between Barnum Avenue Cutoff and Frog Pond Lane is currently closed. Stay with Channel 3 for more traffic updates.
CHP was on the scene of a car-to-car shooting on the northbound 5 Freeway at Roxford. The victim was reportedly shot in the face and transported to the hospital, while the shooting suspect is said to have fled the scene. Northbound lanes are closed while authorities investigate.
A vehicle fire shut down all eastbound lanes on the H-1 freeway prior to the Kunia exit. The City and County of Honolulu reported the vehicle fire around 8:30 p.m. Friday and advised motorists to use the North South road reroute. No additional information was provided.
IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — A crash involving several vehicles on the 605 Freeway in Irwindale has resulted in a multi-lane closure on Sunday evening. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 5:00 p.m., and due to the high amount of debris spread across the roadway, including gas and oil spillage, prompting the closure of five lanes – including the carpool lane.
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Interstate 94 Business Loop in St. Joseph, Mich., will be closed for bridge repairs starting next week. The loop will be closed between Vail Court and Lakeshore Drive. Traffic will be detoured on Hilltop Road and M-63. The interstate is expected to be closed until...
HOUSTON — A fatal wrong-way crash on Spur 527 leading to the heart of downtown has been cleared but traffic remains slow on the Southwest Freeway Friday morning, according to Houston police. This happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the exit from the Southwest Freeway heading inbound. The scene...
Comments / 0