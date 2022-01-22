Traffic Alert: West Loop lanes NB by Southwest Freeway closing for the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says that all lanes are back open on the Ravenel Bridge. Police say that the pedestrian walkway will remain closed. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that because of falling ice from the suspension cables, two southbound lanes and all northbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge were closed throughout the day on Saturday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO