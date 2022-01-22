ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Traffic Alert: West Loop lanes NB by Southwest Freeway closing for the weekend

KHOU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe northbound lanes are scheduled to...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Map, Detours, Schedule: Weekend Project to Close Part of 91 Freeway

A major road closure that was postponed earlier this month in Riverside County due to strong winds is ready to roll. All westbound lanes on the 91 Freeway are to be shut down along a roughly 2-mile segment of the road in east Corona, starting at 9 p.m. Friday and continuing into early Sunday morning.
CORONA, CA
WCBD Count on 2

TRAFFIC ALERT: Westmoreland Bridge closed due to icy conditions; Northbound lanes reopened

UPDATE: Northbound travel lanes have been reopened. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Icy conditions continue to impact bridges and overpasses in the Charleston area Sunday morning. The Charleston Police Department announced the closure of General William C. Westmoreland Bridge in both directions on Sunday morning due to icy conditions. Authorities previously closed the Don Holt […]
CHARLESTON, SC
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., traffic will be switched from the current I-40 westbound frontage road to the new I-40 westbound frontage road. On Thursday, Jan. 27, I-40 westbound will be...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Loop#Nb
live5news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open on Ravenel Bridge, walkway will remain closed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says that all lanes are back open on the Ravenel Bridge. Police say that the pedestrian walkway will remain closed. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that because of falling ice from the suspension cables, two southbound lanes and all northbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge were closed throughout the day on Saturday.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Houston Chronicle

Asphalt trouble reduces West Loop 610 down to two lanes, TxDOT says

As work continues to reconstruct the interchange at West Loop 610 and U.S. 59 in southwest Houston, a new problem discovered by workers this weekend will make traffic even more congested. The far-left northbound lane of West Loop 610 at U.S. 59 will be closed until further notice, according to...
HOUSTON, TX
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes, plus weekend alerts

Partly sunny today, high in the 40s, and the weekend just might be dry too. We feature weekend alerts every Friday. Three for this weekend:. -Both days, more repaving on SW 106th, this time west of 35th. -Saturday, prep work for the second West Seattle Bridge work platform means a...
SEATTLE, WA
connectsavannah.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: President St. closing for railroad crossing upgrades

WATCO, the short-line railroad owner, has scheduled upgrades and repair work for their railroad crossing on President Street adjacent to the Truman Parkway between January 21-25, 2022. President Street will be closed at the crossing beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, and will remain closed until the...
TRAFFIC
staradvertiser.com

Vehicle fire in Kapolei closes eastbound lanes on H-1 Freeway

A vehicle fire shut down all eastbound lanes on the H-1 freeway prior to the Kunia exit. The City and County of Honolulu reported the vehicle fire around 8:30 p.m. Friday and advised motorists to use the North South road reroute. No additional information was provided.
KAPOLEI, HI
cbslocal.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Irwindale Closes Multiple Lanes On 605 Freeway

IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — A crash involving several vehicles on the 605 Freeway in Irwindale has resulted in a multi-lane closure on Sunday evening. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 5:00 p.m., and due to the high amount of debris spread across the roadway, including gas and oil spillage, prompting the closure of five lanes – including the carpool lane.
IRWINDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy