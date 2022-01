When we were younger, we used to love grabbing a deck of the "Brain Quest" trivia cards and quizzing our siblings in the backseat during a road trip. Unfortunately, Workman Publishing, the company responsible for the educational boredom busters never really made a deck for adults. The grade level focused decks cut off at Grade 7 and the two family focused decks are appropriate for kids as young as seven, so they're not super challenging for adults.

IDAHO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO