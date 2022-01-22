ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

‘We need people who will stand up for us’: Advocates frustrated with Democrats’ failure on immigration reform

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0tom_0dsVvXRr00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – With a Democratic majority in both houses of Congress, all that President Joe Biden and his party’s leadership need to bring about immigration reform this year is political will, migrant advocates said on Friday.

And if they don’t do it now, the voters that got them elected two years ago will remember that at the ballot box come primary season and in November, some activists say.

“On day 1, President Biden introduced the U.S. Citizenship Act, but without a clear legislative strategy to secure success, one year later (it) remains a promise unfulfilled,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Human Immigrant Rights.

Salas and other advocates who joined a national press call on Friday give Biden credit for quickly changing the hostile rhetoric toward migrants that characterized the Trump administration. But they said Biden has been slow to follow words with action.

“While President Biden has made progress on some commitments, he has yet to deliver on his most urgent promises, including immigration reform, a path to citizenship that begins with ‘green cards.’ We are also still waiting for an end to for-profit detention and the rebuilding of an asylum system for those fleeing danger in their home countries,” Salas said. “We deserve better.”

Migrants held in Texas ICE detention facilities have highest rates of COVID-19

The mounting pressure from progressives and organizations that long have seen Democrats as a natural ally is consistent with polls showing Biden at his lowest popularity since taking office. While the general public is frustrated with rising consumer prices and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic , Latino and civil rights groups are disappointed with his mixed messages on immigration.

Marielena Hincapie said she remembers the expectations raised by the Democratic victory in 2020 to which the minority vote contributed heavily.

“A year later, we see a stark difference from the last administration’s cruelty, but progress toward President Biden’s and Vice President Harris’ vision is unacceptably slow,” she said. “And what’s worse, President Biden has actually embraced some of Trump’s worst policies – policies that some of us are litigating against.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

That includes the Title 42 public health rule allowing the immediate expulsion of newly arrived unauthorized migrants and the “Remain in Mexico” policy of making asylum-seekers wait across the border until called to U.S. immigration court months later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CehAI_0dsVvXRr00
Joshua Rubin on Jan. 17, 2020, pickets in Brownsville, Texas, for the release of migrants placed in the Migrant Protection Protocols program. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

“Policies that need to be a relic of the past continue to be embraced by this administration,” Hincapie said. “The Democrats now have a governing (majority) and President Biden must act with urgency and courage to deliver for immigrant communities. […] We must deliver a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants.”

The advocates emphasized that Democrats will be evaluated by voters not by good intentions, but concrete results.

“In 2020, I voted for Joe Biden. He ran a campaign promising change on immigration, promising a more humane system after four years of chaos and cruelty from the Trump administration,” said Oscar Lopez, a grassroots organizer from Pennsylvania. “One year later, immigrant families feel many of those promises were left empty. […] It is disappointing and problematic to see that this administration has failed to act with urgency. It has failed to push Congress forward to a pathway for citizenship for undocumented people in this country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBYAz_0dsVvXRr00
U.S. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough (AP file photo)

The advocates say that can be achieved through the Build Back Better Act, which has stalled in the Senate due to objections from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and a ruling from Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough that immigration law changes don’t belong in a spending bill.

Immigration advocates insist the Senate can just disregard the “advice” of the parliamentarian, and Biden and Democratic leaders can exert “leadership” over their members to pass the immigration provisions in the Build Back Better Act.

“We are in a crucial mid-term year. That starts by electing people to the Senate who will be more vocal about our issues,” Lopez said. “We need people who are going to be louder, we need people who are going to stand up for us. We can do that this year.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

Related
Border Report

MPP restarts in South Texas but most asylum seekers choose to wait in Mexico interior

The U.S. government has restarted the remain-in-Mexico program in South Texas and is sending some asylum seekers back to Mexico, however most are choosing to go to the interior of the country, rather than wait on the border during their immigration proceedings, Border Report has learned. The first asylum seekers have been sent back by the Department of Homeland Security under the Migrant Protection Protocols program (MPP), which was restarted in South Texas on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Shropshire Star

Democrats’ voting reform bill fails in US senate

The Democrats were unable to convince two of their own senators to temporarily change the filibuster rules to pass the legislation. Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed on Wednesday due to the opposition of two Democratic senators. Senators Kyrsten Sinema of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
pinalcentral.com

Mayors say immigration reform needed, but politics likely to prevent it

WASHINGTON – Mayors of Tucson and Mesa agreed Wednesday that immigration reform is badly needed to address the current situation at the border, but they are not confident it can get done in the current fractured political climate. The comments from Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, a Democrat, and Mesa...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Reform#Senate Democrats#Immigration Policy#Democratic#Latino
1470 WMBD

Professor: Democrats need to move on from voting reforms and filibuster rules

PEORIA, Ill. – In spite of now-failed efforts to reform voting rights in the Senate, do elections need to be reformed?. Bradley University Political Science Assistant Professor Megan Remmel says, not necessarily, at least not the way Democrats are doing it, since there are voting policy inconsistencies at the state level.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

13 Senate Democrats voted against Black female judge nominated by Trump

President Biden pledged this week to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer in an offering to the progressive left. While Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman has received support from Democrats who see it as a win for diversity, over a dozen Senate Democrats previously tried to block a Black woman from the federal judiciary when she was nominated by former President Trump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Border Report

Border Report

2K+
Followers
417
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy