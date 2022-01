It’s no secret that Alaska’s educational system leaves much to be desired. We’re in the lowest five states for standardized test scores but in the top five states for the amount we spend on education. Something is not adding up. It’s not fair to point the blame on teachers, administrators, or even school board members. There is something in our system that is fundamentally flawed, and it’s time to look for more innovative strategies to better serve Alaska students.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO