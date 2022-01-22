ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark and Black Mirror star joins Gemma Chan's new movie

By Asyia Iftikhar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarc Menchaca, known for his roles in Ozark and Black Mirror, is the latest actor to be cast in Gareth Edwards' new sci-fi film True Love. According to Deadline, he will join the movie alongside an all-star cast including Eternals' Gemma Chan, John David Washington (Tenet), Allison Janney (The West Wing),...

