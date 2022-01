Jonathan Frakes may disappoint fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Since Star Trek: Picard debuted, The Next Generation fans have been hoping for the possibility of seeing a reunion of Admiral Picard and all of his former crew members. They got part of their wish in the first season with the appearance of Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner. And with the second season right around the corner, they’ll be seeing more of Spiner and the addition of John de Lancie’s Q. But is there hope that the remaining characters who served aboard the Enterprise with Picard will show up?

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO