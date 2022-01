Syracuse, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Syracuse man was arrested Friday for the fatal shooting of another man in the parking lot of a bar on the city’s West Side, police said. Joheem German, 28, was accused of shooting and killing Ronmaine Fontaine, 32, of Syracuse, after an event at Laialina’s Tavern in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The bar is located at 1417 W. Genesee St.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO