A candidate taking part on the latest series of The Apprentice has quit the BBC show.In scenes that will be shown as part of Thursday’s episode (20 January), Lord Sugar will discover that Shama Amin is dropping out of the process.In the episode, Amin, 41, tells Sugar, 74, that she has “made the difficult decision to leave the process” because of the pain she experiences with rheumatoid arthritis.The physical demands of the show coupled with the pain have forced Amin to leave the series.Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term illness that occurs when the immune system turns on the body...

