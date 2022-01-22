ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Much of Illinois facing a snow deficit

By Adam Sherwinski
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3xmW_0dsVuR7I00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite multiple rounds of winter weather so far this month, much of Illinois is below average for snow accumulation this winter.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Lincoln, there is a deficit in snowfall for much of the state, especially in the eastern half of the state.

Areas east of the Illinois River, like the Twin cities, have seen 2″ of snow, which is about 6″ less than average for this time of year.

One of the office’s meteorologists said that there are other types of storm patterns that can be bigger snow producers than what we’ve seen.

“We like to call them ‘Panhandle Hooks.’ They come out of Texas, the panhandle. They kind of curve upright. They go up towards the Great Lakes and depending on where they travel and sometimes, we get a whole bunch of snow out of those,” said NWS Lincoln Senior Meteorologist James Auten.

Auten said one big snowstorm could do away with much of the snowfall deficit, and there’s still a lot of winter left to go.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates has a full article on the Weather Blog.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 24, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ella Lune scoed15 points to lead Brimfield past host Havana, 59-47, in a battle of state ranked teams on Monday. Other girls basketball winners Monday: Morton, Illini Bluffs, Elmwood, Prairie Central and Ridgeview. East Peoria beat Peoria Christian in a boys non-conference match-up, 52-39. Enjoy the highlights.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

2022 tax season begins, expert shares how to avoid major delays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The 2022 tax season is underway and experts say how and when you file may have a big impact on your refund this year. Monday, the IRS began accepting tax returns. William Sharpe, president of Total Income Tax in Peoria, said you should manage expectations on when to expect your refund. […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

On the Record: Treasurer Michael Frerichs running for third term in office

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Announcing a run for re-election, Treasurer Michael Frerichs is going for a third term. Touting State investments, a college savings program, and his retirement program called “Secure Choice,” Treasurer Michael Frerichs says there’s more work to be done. The Treasurer was elected back in 2014, and sworn into office in 2015. […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

49th annual baby food delivery a success in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of dollar’s worth of resources are coming to baby-related agencies in Peoria. “Tazewell County Right to Life” and seventh grades students from St. Patrick School in Washington delivered $4,500 dollars worth of baby food products to four different agencies across the area. This included Catholic Charities St. Gianna Baby Pantry, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Public Schools administration seek approval of modified calendar

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday, The Peoria Public Schools board faces a big decision regarding future school calendars. Their agenda included a proposal for a modified calendar that would shorten summer break, but extend breaks in the fall and spring. In 2016, Peoria County taxpayers approved a sales tax vote which allowed air conditioning to […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois River#Snowstorm#Meteorologists#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

Heffren Brothers Enjoying Big Season With Eureka

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — If you’ve been to a Eureka high school boys basketball game game this season, you’ve seen plenty of points from senior Trevor Heffren and sophomore Tyler Heffren. The Hornets rendition of the “Splash Brothers.” “We both want to be the best we can be,” Trevor Heffren said. “I try to make […]
EUREKA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

People embrace winter weather at Camp Wokanda this weekend

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Camp Wokanda showed people a few ways to enjoy the outdoors during winter at the sixth annual Chill Billy event, Saturday, Jan. 15. The outdoor event was held across the campgrounds, featuring opportunities to learn about indoor and outdoor winter recreation. Local volunteers led classes on many unique activities like Dutch […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

New study reveals increased teacher, substitute shortage in Illinois

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) – A new survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools shows a teacher shortage affecting many Illinois school districts is growing. Teacher positions are remaining open for extended periods of time, but there are not enough candidates to fill them. Illini Bluffs superintendent Dr. Roger Alvey said this has […]
GLASFORD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Roundup For Jan. 22, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday night brought the finale of the Heart of Illinois Conference boys and girls basketball tournaments. In the boys final, El Paso-Gridley beat Eureka 59-52 to win the HOI title. In the girls championship, Fieldcrest knocks off Eureka 47-28 to win it’s first ever HOI girls tournament title. Elsewhere, the Washington, […]
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WMBD/WYZZ

Local minor league sports advocate for federal relief proposal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As COVID-19 relief packages were passed over the last two years, some industries such as minor league sports said they were mostly left out of targeted efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic cut the Peoria Rivermen’s 2019-2020 season short and canceled the Peoria Chiefs’ 2020 season in its entirety. Leadership from both teams […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Players prepares for 2022 mini-season lineup

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players is ready for the curtains to rise for its 2022 mini season. “We’ve got SpongeBob the Musical […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

New sledding library in Bartonville encourages winter fun

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)–Kristy Flowers, a parent, and Bartonville resident decided to take advantage of Monday’s holiday. “We were off school. So, we decided to sled,” said Flowers. The village is testing out a new program sponsored by the Alpha Park Public Library and Bartonville Park Committee. The Bartonville Parks and Recreation Facebook page announced this […]
BARTONVILLE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

AT&T and Verizon put 5G roll out on hold near some airports

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – AT&T and Verizon have delayed the rollout of 5G service near some airports. The delay happened as some airlines planned to cancel or change flights on Wednesday due to concerns about the technology. Gene Olson, director of airports at Peoria International Airport (PIA), said 5G concerns are due to possible interference […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local 8-year-old challenging community to continue flower-giving tradition

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A local 8-year old known by some as “Flower Boy” is calling on the community to carry on a tradition in Washington that’s all about being kind. Just before turning 2-years-old, local student Ray Guth was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune condition OMS (Opsoclonus-myoclonus-ataxia syndrome). “Around one in 10 million kids […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

ISU’s Reeves Set Up Big Winter with Hard-Working Summer

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Antonio Reeves is one of the top scorers in the nation. But even after an offseason of hard workouts, he says he really didn’t see this power surge coming. “Last year and the year before, I wasn’t as good as I am now. It was like whoa!” Reeves said. Whoa is […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Coaching legend Jim Forbes dies at 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jim Forbes, one of the greatest figures in the history of El Paso sports, died early Friday morning due to complications from COVID-19. Forbes was 69 years old. Not only is Forbes one of the greatest basketball players to emerge from the Sun City, but Forbes is also one of […]
EL PASO, TX
WMBD/WYZZ

Fieldcrest Girls Hoops Win First-Ever HOI Tournament Title

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Fieldcrest girls basketball team still has a lot to prove this season. But Saturday night at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center, the Knights made a big statement and some program history. For the first time in Fieldcrest girls basketball history, the Knights won the Heart of Illinois Conference tournament championship with […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

468
Followers
391
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy