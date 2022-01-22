ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Colorado State Patrol Investigates Vehicle Off Highway 6, Partially In Clear Creek

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol said they will wait to recover a vehicle that went off US 6 and partially into Clear Creek on Friday. The vehicle went off the highway just before 4:30 p.m. Troopers will return to retrieve the vehicle on Saturday.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Two people were in the vehicle when it went off the road. Both were taken to the hospital.

(credit: CDOT)

The crash happened between CO 119 and CO 58, CO 119. The eastbound lane is blocked and authorities are alternative traffic in the westbound lane. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route.

