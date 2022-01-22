Everything is racist to hypocritical Dems, liberal media — as long as Republicans are involved

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was slammed by Democrats and mainstream media for some of his recent comments on voting. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The party that just kept schools closed for a year knowing that this would cause irreparable learning loss that would fall disproportionately on black and Hispanic children wants you to know that it’s a shocking instance of racist harm when Mitch McConnell leaves an adjective implied.

The latest media-Democratic party nontroversy is so stupid it’s scarcely worth the very small effort it takes to shred it, but here goes: Senate GOP leader McConnell, according to the headlines in the Daily Beast, Business Insider, Axios and so on, “says black people vote just as much as ‘Americans’.”

Ooh. Snap.

Except that isn’t what he said. “If you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” McConnell said.

Not “black people,” headline writers, “African-Americans.” If McConnell does not consider African Americans to be Americans, then it’s pretty weird that he called them Americans, modified by the adjective African.

If McConnell said Kentuckians “vote at the same rate as Americans,” he would kind of take for granted that you know Kentucky is in America. He would not need to stipulate “at the same rate as Americans overall,” because your IQ would have to rest at an Olbermannian level to think he was suggesting that Kentucky is in some other country.

Yet Democratic officials and their increasingly frantic, gotta-rescue-this-doomed-party-by-November media cheerleaders are trying to make a thing of this. Yawn. It won’t work. Webster’s Third International Dictionary stopped defining “unflappable” about 30 years ago. Now they just provide a picture of Mitch. Mitch gargles with hydrochloric acid and wipes his butt with steel wool. He won’t be cowed, flummoxed or frightened.

Throughout his career, President Biden has made outrageous statements such as “poor kids” being as smart as “white kids”.

All that will happen is that everyone who isn’t a hardcore Democratic partisan will lose a little more respect for the media and grow a little more tired of these endless, spurious, noxious media cycles based around unsupported claims of racism.

What the media and the Left are actually offended by is not what Mitch said, but his simple existence. He is the rock upon which their little dreams of converting the US into a Eurosocialist state keep shattering.

The media will grant every break to Democrats who make far more alarming racial remarks: after Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said, “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby,” suggesting US politicians were being paid off by Israel, she begrudgingly apologized for this blatant anti-Semitism, and the media simply moved on.

When President Biden said in 2019 that “poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids” the media just grinned and said, “That’s just Old Joe getting a little bit confused in the middle of a sentence again.” He means well!

When a much younger Joe described Barack Obama in 2007 as “the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean,” the CNN headline was merely, “Biden’s description of Obama draws scrutiny.”

In 2006, in a remark you may never have even heard about because the media largely ignored it, he bragged that Delaware was “a slave state that fought beside the North. That’s only because we couldn’t figure out how to get to the South. There were a couple of states in the way.”

The mainstream media ignores Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic behavior.

Biden’s pattern of thinking is pretty consistent over time and yet the media show no interest whatsoever in connecting the dots.

If Ilhan Omar is actually interested in rebuking politicians who go about “othering Americans who aren’t White,” as she said in a tweet-attack on McConnell, she might have a word with the leader of her own party. She won’t, because in Washington fake charges of racism aimed at Republicans matter much less than real evidence of racism among Democrats.