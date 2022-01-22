Hochul’s outrageous, anti-science scaremongering on kids and COVID

Children not going to school for weeks on end is more harmful to their development than COVID, the Post argues. Christopher Sadowski

“I find it phenomenally disappointing that people are willing to play politics with children’s lives,” Gov. Kathy Hochul preened Friday of resistance to her masking mandate for New York schoolchildren — thereby playing a disgraceful bit of politics herself.

It’s now beyond doubt that masking kids, especially tots, does nothing to stop the spread of COVID. Most coronavirus variants barely touch children under 12; kids don’t spread it, either. And absolutely nothing stops Omicron (which thankfully has proved far less deadly).

More, masking adults has proved a false security: Cloth masks do nothing; the blue medical masks are about 10% effective. N95 masks are better, but even doctors rarely wear them for more than an hour or so because it’s so hard to breathe through them.

And masks impose a big cost on many kids, especially those with breathing issues or more serious disabilities. And they can compromise key development of 5-and-unders, who rely heavily on facial cues.

Mask mandates for schoolchildren are just harmful anti-COVID theater, a sop to misinformed adults — especially teacher-union members, who wield great political power.

“I find it phenomenally disappointing that people are willing to play politics with children’s lives,” Hochul said.

Parents will do anything to keep their children safe. They listen to what the gov says. Is there any correlation between rhetoric like hers and the significant numbers of parents refusing to send their kids to school this January? We think so.

Children not going to school for weeks on end is more harmful to their development than COVID.

The gov opts for over-the-top shaming rather than admit her order is itself pure politics, with zero scientific basis. Such wildly irresponsible rhetoric just makes everyone who knows better trust her even less.