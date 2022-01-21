ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida House advances first map that gives Democrats more seats

By Mary Ellen Klas
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wqz6g_0dsVrZM900

TALLAHASSEE — Democrats could gain as many as seven seats in the Florida House of Representatives and Republicans could retain a solid majority under a redistricting map approved Friday along partisan lines by a state House subcommittee.

But despite their numeric gains, the proposal was criticized by Democrats who questioned several of the decisions made by staff, including why they did not maximize minority districts when it appeared shifts in population would allow for it.

“The state House map before you today is a constitutionally compliant work,” said state Rep. Cord Byrd, a Neptune Beach Republican who chairs the subcommittee. He said the plan creates 18 constitutionally protected Black districts and 12 protected Hispanic districts while doing a better job of keeping communities whole than the current map adopted by legislators a decade ago.

The House Subcommittee on Legislative Redistricting voted 13-7 to send the map to the full committee. No amendments were offered and there was little debate.

But unlike 2012, when the Legislature’s House redistricting map was the only one to escape being challenged in court, the House appeared to be coming under the same criticism the Florida Senate has faced this year as it passed its state Senate and congressional maps on Thursday.

“Given the growth of Black and brown people in the state of Florida, is it possible there could have been more access seats created to have complete representation of those populations, or better representation of those populations?” asked Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-West Palm Beach.

The answer, said Leda Kelly, the staff director of the House Redistricting Committee, is that in areas where they saw specific population growth among minorities, such as in the Orlando region, they did a so-called functional analysis to make sure they were maximizing minority voting strength. But elsewhere in the state, she said, if there wasn’t an existing minority district to protect, “it’s inappropriate to do it.”

Rep. Susan Valdes, a Tampa Democrat, also focused on the lack of data provided to analyze where to protect minority voters.

“We were provided 30 districts in which we were provided data sets. Why wasn’t it provided on all the other 90 seats?” she asked.

Byrd answered: “We only perform functional analysis on the 30 protected seats. We don’t perform it on all the seats.”

The House’s process

Several court orders over the last decade led to revisions to both the state Senate and congressional maps and those rulings now shape the contours of how far legislators in both the House and Senate can go to draw districts that give them a partisan or incumbent advantage.

In an effort to avoid another lawsuit, Republicans tried to tightly control the redistricting process, erecting barriers to public input to avoid being accused of allowing partisans to infiltrate the process as they did a decade ago. They also refrained from reporting the partisan breakdown of all the districts in the maps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUJyv_0dsVrZM900

According to an analysis of the House’s proposed map, using 2020 general elections data, The Center for Urban Research at The Graduate Center of the City University of New York found that the number of guaranteed Republican seats would drop from 78 to 71 if the 2020 election were held today, including three Republican-leaning swing districts. The number of Democratic seats would rise from 42 to 49, including four Democrat-leaning swing districts.

Voter advocacy groups, such as LatinoJustice PRLDEF and the League of Women Voters of Florida, accused House leaders and staff of failing to do the kind of in-depth analysis needed to ensure they were drawing all the districts needed to protect minority voting strength, as required by the Fair District standards of the state Constitution.

“The Florida legislators’ proposed maps ignore dramatic Latino population growth over the last decade,” said Miranda Galindo, senior counsel at LatinoJustice PRDLF. She also said the state’s redistricting process was inaccessible for non-English speakers, especially because the committee failed to provide translation services and virtual testimony during the pandemic.

“The end result has been a dilution of Latino political power,” she said.

Despite the numeric gains for them in the House map, Democrats had criticisms.

Matt Isbell, a Democrat redistricting expert called the House map a “modest gerrymander.” He pointed to a series of decisions that he believes are signs that House leaders and staff made choices intentionally intended to benefit Republicans:

  • In Jacksonville, the map packs Black voters into two districts when it could draw a third Black-access seat in Southwest Duval County, in increasingly diverse suburbs.
  • In Tampa Bay, the map creates House District 62, a sprawling Black-majority district that links communities in South Pinellas by crossing Tampa Bay into Hillsborough County. A better alternative, Isbell argues, would be to keep the current House District 70 that stretches from South Pinellas to Sarasota, a community that is rapidly becoming minority majority, and create a second minority district along I-75 in eastern Hillsborough County. But House staff analyst Jason Poreda defended the proposed HD 62 because it keeps the district in two counties, rather than sprawling across four counties.
  • And in Alachua County, Isbell said Gainesville and the region is split three ways to avoid creating two Democratic seats.

Isbell commends the House for keeping North Miami-Dade’s Haitian community together in two districts, similar to the current map. And in Orlando, the map makes no effort “to short-circuit” Democratic growth. Instead of limiting the number of Democratic districts, it increases them, including making one additional Hispanic district in the region, he said.

Rep. Marie Paule Woodson, a Hollywood Democrat, asked why the map split up Miami Gardens, the largest Black city in the state. Byrd said there is still time to change that.

Woodson also pressed Byrd about why they hadn’t used additional Census data, such as the American Communities Survey, “to create a Haitian-Creole opportunity district” in South Florida. He answered that the courts require them to use only the Census data, not the ACS data which does not have language-based data at the block level.

Democrats have more questions

Rep. Kevin Chambliss, a Homestead Democrat, asked if the number of protected minority districts changed or stayed the same when the proposed map is compared to the map drawn in 2012. Byrd said he didn’t know and staff would have to get back to him with an answer.

And Rep. Dan Daley, D-Sunrise, asked why Byrd and staff hadn’t provided answers to a detailed set of questions he presented to them in a Jan. 7 letter, asking for specifics on how and why they arrived at the minority districts they drew.

The parade of questions left Democrats unsatisfied.

“I do find it really alarming that we were unable to get answers” to those questions, said Rep. Kristen Aston Arrington, D-Kissimmee, in voting against the map.

Cecile Scoon, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, criticized the committee for a lack of transparency.

“There was not one chart to show any percentage of what was the decrease of the voting age population of Hispanics, and or African Americans and I think that really tells you what the focus has been,” she said. “Where is the evidence of their analysis in minority districts? Where is the racially polarized voting data?”

“Our Florida Constitution does not tell you that you cannot look at other sources of information,” she said. “Our Constitution tells you to do the job.”

Byrd urged committee members to keep working on alternatives.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Florida Legislature coverage

Sign up for our newsletter: Get Capitol Buzz, a special bonus edition of The Buzz with Emily L. Mahoney, each Saturday while the Legislature is meeting.

Watch the Florida Legislature live: The Florida Channel, a public affairs programming service funded by the Legislature, livestreams coverage at thefloridachannel.org. Its video library also archives coverage for later viewing.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news from the state’s legislative session. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 25

Theodore Johns
7d ago

There should an almost 50/50 split just like the state vote for governor every time. DeSantis only won by 32K votes out of over 8.5 million cast for governor, a mere 4/10ths of 1%.

Reply(6)
4
Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
7d ago

What would the black and brown community say if a white person asked "why aren't the districts redrawn to better represent white people." Seems it is only "racism" when a white person says it. This new double standard is the dirext result of the socialist organization BLM that use a name that plies they care about black lives. It is ironic that they do nothing for the black community at all.

Reply
3
oneanddone
7d ago

It won't make it to the final vote. We Republicans will make sure of that.

Reply
13
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida cracking down on anonymous political text messages

GAINESVILLE — Ever receive one of those irritating political texts during an election — praising or criticizing a candidate — and wonder who was behind it?. The Florida Election Commission is cracking down on political texts that don’t explicitly say who paid for them, with new rules intended to improve transparency for voters and stem the spread of misinformation.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Senate passes emergency order shield for churches

TALLAHASSEE — Churches and other religious institutions wouldn’t have to turn congregants away because of government orders during future emergencies, under a bill approved Thursday by the Florida Senate. The Senate voted 31-3 to approve the measure (Senate Bill 254), which would prohibit emergency orders from “directly or...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

At least young Floridians are paying attention on climate change | Letters

Young Floridians say, ‘Look Up’ and embrace the power of the sun | Column, Jan. 28. Climate change is the most critical existential crisis we face. And it seems only young people are paying attention. Hopefully, older adults will see “Don’t Look Up” and be inspired to make some changes that promote a healthier planet. There has been some incremental change in people’s perception of climate. In 2014 only about 48 percent of Americans expressed concern, but that they personally would not suffer ill effects. Asked in 2020, 57 percent, a 9-point shift, said they believed that “human activities” were mostly responsible for global warming. It’s particularly concerning here in sunny Florida that we have long ignored the issue and have become the third-largest emitter of warming gas pollution among the 50 states. Floridians and all Americans should make climate the priority it should be and shift to clean renewable energy.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cord Byrd
Person
Susan Valdes
Tampa Bay Times

A Florida shift away from OSHA could take 9 years

TALLAHASSEE — Saying it is too early to determine whether pursuing the change would be “prudent,” Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has told legislative leaders that it could take about nine years to move away from workplace regulation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Chris...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

University president search exemption gains momentum in Florida

TALLAHASSEE — With four of Florida’s 12 state universities seeking new leaders and another school’s president soon to retire, lawmakers are speeding ahead with a proposed public records exemption that would shield personal information about applicants to become college and university presidents. The Senate Rules Committee approved...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida sports betting initiative misses mark for 2022 vote

TALLAHASSEE — Florida voters won’t have a chance to decide whether to legalize sports betting after supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment backed by major online gambling companies FanDuel and DraftKings acknowledged Friday they lack the required signatures to make it on the 2022 ballot. Florida Education Champions,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Florida Legislature#Republicans#Hispanic#The Florida Senate
Tampa Bay Times

Florida education employee’s spending spree wasn’t authorized

TALLAHASSEE — A Broward County Public Schools employee inappropriately used more than $90,000 in taxpayer money to buy computer equipment and gift cards for himself and colleagues while helping to manage a computer science training project for the Florida Department of Education, a report released last month by the department’s inspector general concluded.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Dr. Raul Pino is an example of ethical health leadership in Florida | Letters

This Tampa Bay Times editorial highlights all that is wrong with Florida’s current leadership. When a respected leader of a health care organization expresses his educated concern about his agency’s abysmally low vaccination rate and the governor has an immediate hissy fit and suspends him, we Floridians are in serious trouble. Ethical leadership means doing the right thing for the right reasons. I believe Gov. Ron DeSantis is focused on his own selfish and seriously unreasonable petty demands. Kudos to suspended Orange County public health chief Raul Pino for doing the right — and ethical — thing, encouraging citizens to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated. I’m an adjunct professor of communication at the University of Tampa, and my students recognize the value of this advice. A good example for all.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay schools strain to keep up with COVID case counts

Between high numbers and staffing shortages, it’s getting hard for some schools to report their COVID-19 statistics in real time. By month’s end, the case total for January will likely reach close to 25,000 across Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties. That’s well beyond the nearly 17,500 cases counted in all of 2000-21, with four more months left in the school year.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy