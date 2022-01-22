ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-Year-Old Arrested On Weapon Charges In Stockton

By CBS13 Staff
 8 days ago
STOCKTON (CBS13) — During a traffic stop at Shasta Avenue and Anderson Street, officers stopped a vehicle and found a loaded firearm inside.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old driver for weapon charges.

This occurred Thursday evening at around 9 p.m.

CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting On Tracy Ranch

TRACY (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man on a ranch in Tracy earlier this week, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Robert Inderbitzen, 49, was already in custody at the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges and is expected to be extradited to San Joaquin County upon release. According to the sheriff’s office, Tracy resident Eric Almason responded to his South Lammers Road ranch Monday night after being alerted by neighbors of a person attempting to break into buildings on his property. Almason confronted Inderbitzen, who then allegedly fatally shot Almason and left the scene, authorities said. Investigators said Inderbitzen has an extensive criminal history spanning San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. Past arrests included incidents of burglary, stolen cars, domestic violence and for guns and drugs.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Homemade Explosive Devices Detonated Inside 2 Cars In Sacramento Over Past Week

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after police say two homemade explosive devices were detonated inside cars in south Sacramento this week. The first incident happened last Sunday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 4000 block of 34th Street to investigate a reported explosion. At the scene, officers found a car that had suffered significant damage consistent with an explosion happening inside. An Explosive Ordnance Detail team responded and processed the scene. Based on what they found, investigators believe a homemade explosive device was detonated in the unoccupied car. Then, early Friday evening, police say they got another report of a possible explosion, this time near 20th Avenue and 32nd Street. Again, officers found an unoccupied vehicle that had suffered significant damage. Another investigation by the EOD team revealed that, like the first incident, a homemade explosive device looks to have been detonated inside the car. No injuries have been reported after either incident. Sacramento police are now seeking witnesses or anyone else with information about the incidents to contact them at (916) 808-5471.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

In Wake Of Sacramento Teen Shootings, Police Gang Units Arrest 4, Seize Guns, Illegal Drugs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police conducted investigations on Thursday that took guns and illegal drugs off the streets, they say. On Thursday, the Sacramento Police Department’s Gang Enforcement Teams reportedly conducted investigations ranging from traffic stops to serving search warrants, according to a Police Department post on Facebook.  As a result of their efforts, police found and confiscated five illegal guns, heroin, and cocaine. Four people were subsequently arrested on felony charges, police say. Curbing violent crime and gun crimes continue to be a main focus, the Department says. Since the start of 2022, there have been four shootings involving teens in the Sacramento area. Just in the last week, a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were shot in separate incidents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

11-Year-Old Loomis Boy Reunited With Stolen Dirt Bike; Deputies Track Down Suspect

LOOMIS (CBS13) — A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested for the theft of an 11-year-old Loomis boy’s dirt bike. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the boy’s family reported the theft last week. Then, on Jan. 23, the bike was found in the parking lot of the Loomis Train Depot. Deputies say the bike was vandalized and had its muffler missing. Investigators were soon able to identify the theft suspect as 19-year-old Loomis resident Dennis Lynch. credit: PCSO On Tuesday, deputies were able to track Lynch to a home in Penryn and arrested him. They also found the dirt bike’s missing muffler. Lynch is now facing charges of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and committing a felony while out on bail.
LOOMIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In North Highlands Homeowner’s Death Arrested

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have made an arrest in the residential shooting that left a North Highlands homeowner dead. Detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office identified 27-year-old Kailin Deshai Jackson Harris from Sacramento County as the suspected gunman in the January 17 shooting death of 62-year-old Gennadiy Ivanovich Mironov at Moronov’s home on Greenlawn Way. Deputies say Jackson Harris was burglarizing vehicles in the area and had moved on to Mironov’s home. There, he allegedly broke into a detached structure and “had most likely” stolen a gun from a safe, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Mironov confronted Jackson Harris who then allegedly shot Mironov with the gun and ran off. On January 27, detectives served an arrest warrant on Jackson Harris at a home in North Sacramento. He was taken into custody without any complications and is currently being held without bail for murder charges. To read about the shooting that took place on January 17 on Greenlawn Way, view our previous story, here.  
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Second Jewelry Store Robbery Suspect Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A second suspect in connection with a Florin Road jewelry store robbery from December has been identified and arrested, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives concluded that 22-year-old Kai Greywolf Adana of Richmond was the final suspect in the crime. They received a signed warrant on January 25th and currently have Adana in custody. These robbers had originally targeted a Florin Road jewelry store and got away with approximately $300,000 worth of merchandise in December. The sheriff’s office said the suspects were armed when they arrested the first suspect at a motel in Pinole. Investigators worked to identify the second suspect of the robbery which they know believe to be Adana. To read more about the robbery, see the previous story, here.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Coroner Identifies Person Killed In Hit-And-Run That Closed El Camino Overpass

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento coroner has identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Thursday morning near the El Camino Avenue overpass and Business 80. The person killed was identified as Matthew Cody Davis, 33. The crash happened a little after 2:30 a.m. The Sacramento Police Department said officers initially got a report of an apparently unoccupied vehicle in the road that looked to have been involved in a crash. Shortly later, reports came in of a second vehicle that exited at El Camino Avenue and came to a rest in an embankment. Davis was identified as the driver if that second vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene The driver of the first vehicle has not yet been located. The crash closed the overpass for several hours Thursday.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Running Red Light Caused East Sacramento Crash That Killed Woman, Police Say

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A January 13 crash in an East Sacramento intersection that left one woman dead was caused by a driver running a red light, police confirmed on Wednesday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, traffic detectives confirmed that a driver entered the intersection of Folsom Boulevard and 60th Street against a red light. Two vehicles were involved and the woman, a parent, was crossing the intersection at the time of the collision, police said. Investigators said the driver wasn’t speeding and DUI was not a factor. The woman killed was identified by a Sacramento County coroner as Guadalupe Jimenez, 45. No arrests have been made. Sacramento police said the investigation will be turned over to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if criminal charges apply.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Officers Find Loaded Gun In Luther Burbank High School Student’s Backpack

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A student at Luther Burbank High School has been arrested after law enforcement officers found a gun in the youth’s backpack. The Sacramento County Probation Department says its officers visited the school on Wednesday to follow up on information about a student who was possibly in possession of a gun. Officers were able to track down the student. A probation search was then done of the student’s backpack – and that’s when officers found a loaded Glock 9mm pistol. Later, a probation search of the student’s home also uncovered an extra 27-round magazine. The student has since been arrested and is now booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility. The student is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm on school grounds, among other charges.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Investigation Continues Into Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Boy In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The investigation is continuing into the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Sacramento. At around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 4th Avenue Park playground, near San Jose Way. Police say that they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. As of Wednesday afternoon, police have not released an update on the status of the teen. They have also not released further details in their investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It Scared Me’: 8-Year-Old Twin Rivers Unified School District Student Restrained For 22 Minutes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Ten days after a Woodlake Elementary Mother got a phone call from a Rivers Unified School District Police Officer to come to campus, she’s at a Sacramento park with her 8 year-old son riding scooters. Holly Davis told CBS13 the January 18th phone call was something she said she never experienced before. Typically, when school administrators at her son’s elementary school needed her to deescalate situations over the phone or in person, they would ask. This time, she said, they didn’t. “I heard him screaming from the hallway of the school, all the way out in the parking lot,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Just Heartbreaking’: Community Mourns One In Growing Number Of Officer Deaths Involving DUI Drivers

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The flag outside the Elk Grove Police Department was slowly lowered Thursday night as the department and community mourns officer Ty Lenehan. Lenehan was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver last week. “I think as everybody can tell and see, this has been devastating to the department and the community. We lost a hero,” said Elk Grove Police Sgt. Jason Jimenez It was just one month ago, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, gave officer Lenehan a coin honoring him for educating drivers at multiple DUI checkpoints. MADD also recently honored Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal with...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Diego Murder Suspect Arrested In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A murder suspect wanted out of San Diego was arrested this week in Fairfield, authorities said Thursday. Guillermo Lopez-Perez, 22, was arrested just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in Solano County, San Diego police said in a news release. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday Lopez-Perez was detained safely and has already been handed over to San Diego police. Lopez-Perez is accused of fatally stabbing Rodrigo Diaz-Perez, 27, in San Diego’s Logan Heights neighborhood on the afternoon of January 1.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of Killing Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan In Wrong-Way Crash Appears In Court

RESCUE (CBS13) — Tuesday’s procession for fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan came on the same day the man accused of killing him made his first court appearance. Jermaine Walton, 31, was arraigned on DUI and murder charges. The only words he said in court were “yes, sir” when the judge confirmed his name. Walton was appointed a public defender and did not enter a plea. Investigators say Walton was driving the wrong way on Highway 99 Friday morning when he crashed head-on into Officer Lenehan, who was riding his department motorcycle to work. Court documents show Walton was in trouble for DUI before. He’s set to appear in court again in March.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Girl Left With Life-Threatening Injuries In Antelope Shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot in a car in Antelope early Wednesday morning. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say the 16-year-old girl was with a woman and a 14-year-old boy when, near Watt Avenue and Blackfoot Way, someone pulled up next to their car and started shooting. The girl was hit by the gunfire, deputies say. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and went into surgery. The sheriff’s office says she is now stable. Deputies say the 14-year-old boy was hit with broken glass in the shooting. No motive for the shooting has been identified and no suspect information has been released. Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and any other evidence.
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Warrant Issued For Man, 23, In San Joaquin County Stabbing, Robbery

THORNTON (CBS13) — A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for a robbery and stabbing that happened in a small San Joaquin County town last year, authorities said Tuesday. Daniel Ortiz, 23, is wanted for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Ortiz is suspected of a robbery and assault that occurred in January 2021 in the small town of Thornton, which is located along Interstate 5 between Galt and Walnut Grove and south of Mokelumne City. Ortiz is known to frequent the areas of Thornton, Sacramento and Modesto and may be driving a blue four-door Dodge Avenger, authorities said. Anyone with information on Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and refer to case #21-1099.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash Closed El Camino Avenue Overpass For Hours; Business 80 Open

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that had closed the overpass at the El Camino Avenue exit Thursday morning for several hours. SacPd investigating a crash at Business 80 and El Camino Ave. The El Camino overpass is closed. On ramp to SW 80 is closed. Appears 2 cars involved but in separate areas. Crime scene investigators are here. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/TgiLkNOpsF — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 27, 2022 Sacramento police say the crash happened a little after 2:30 a.m. Officers initially got a report of an apparently unoccupied vehicle in the road that looked to have been involved...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted In Brutal El Dorado County Domestic Violence Case Faces Life In Prison

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted in the brutal attack of his former girlfriend in El Dorado County is now facing life in prison. Edgar Bringas-Zavala was convicted of forcible rape, domestic violence, false imprisonment and criminal threats by a South Lake Tahoe jury back on Jan. 19. Prosecutors say Bringas-Zavala attacked his then-girlfriend back in the summer of 2020. Over the course of two days, prosecutors said Bringas-Zavala brutally attacked the woman – strangling, smothering and beating her. Bringas-Zavala had already served multiple prison sentences for other attacks on women. Four other previous victims testified at the trial, prosecutors said. It took the jury 45 minutes to deliberate before convicting Bringas-Zavala. He is now facing a life sentence with the new convictions, along with the two prior strikes. Sentencing is set for Feb. 18.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘A Really Rough Time’: Mourning Families Call For Community Action After String Of Teen Shooting Victims

ANTELOPE (CBS13) — A 16-year-old girl is recovering after surgery after being shot in the head while in a car with her mother and little brother. Her 14-year-old brother was hit by shattering glass. Community activists are crying foul, saying not enough is being done to stop the violence involving youth. Just this month, there have been at least four shootings in the Sacramento area with teen victims. A line of candles, flowers and birthday decorations sat outside a liquor store at the corner of Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Drive. The small corner of the parking lot now marks a big loss...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Wind Drive-In Theater In Sacramento Reopens After Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After a fire burned through the center building of the West Wind Drive-In Theater in Sacramento, the theater has finally reopened. The theater reported that the fire burned through the first floor of the building, below the room that housed all of their projectors. Luckily, the projector room was barely damaged and has allowed the theater to reopen within a week of the incident. Significant damage was done to the first floor of the building, however, no one was injured. To read more about the fire, check out our article, here.
SACRAMENTO, CA
