16-Year-Old Arrested On Weapon Charges In Stockton

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after police say two homemade explosive devices were detonated inside cars in south Sacramento this week. The first incident happened last Sunday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 4000 block of 34th Street to investigate a reported explosion. At the scene, officers found a car that had suffered significant damage consistent with an explosion happening inside. An Explosive Ordnance Detail team responded and processed the scene. Based on what they found, investigators believe a homemade explosive device was detonated in the unoccupied car. Then, early Friday evening, police say they got another report of a possible explosion, this time near 20th Avenue and 32nd Street. Again, officers found an unoccupied vehicle that had suffered significant damage. Another investigation by the EOD team revealed that, like the first incident, a homemade explosive device looks to have been detonated inside the car. No injuries have been reported after either incident. Sacramento police are now seeking witnesses or anyone else with information about the incidents to contact them at (916) 808-5471.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO