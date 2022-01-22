ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Expect to see some snow in the Piedmont Triad overnight as 2nd winter storm sweeps through

By Justyn Melrose, Dolan Reynolds, Van Denton
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGGze_0dsVqnjE00

(WGHP) — Another winter storm is sweeping through the Piedmont Triad on Friday night, but it won’t be anything like the winter storm we saw on Sunday.

Track the weather yourself using the FOX8 Interactive Radar

Multiple counties in the FOX8 viewing area are under a Winter Weather Advisory .

According to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton , we’ll see some snow on Friday night, and the snowfall should end between midnight and 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Snow/sleet totals (Van Denton)

By mid-evening, we should start seeing mostly light to at times moderate snow over parts of the Triad and areas south and east. Areas north and west of the Triad should see flurries or occasional snow showers with a dusting of less than half an inch.

Areas south and east will have a better chance of greater than one-inch snowfall and possibly up to three inches in areas with more sustained moderate snowfall rates.

The snowfall will end west to east. Skies are clear overnight with lows around 17.

Use caution when driving since there may still be areas of black ice. Denton said that with the ground being so cold, and the snow being dry, it may blow across the roads like sand.

That would be much better than the slush that turns into solid ice with other storms.

The highest confidence for big snows is in eastern North Carolina from near Raleigh (three to four inches) to the northeast part of the state where about six inches cold fall in spots. I

In southeastern NC, we still expect freezing rain to be a problem. In between about 50 miles inland, there will also be areas with sleet concerns.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Van Denton’s 15 Day Snow/Sleet Odds

Based on ensembles

The only days that stand out among the next 15 will be Friday when you can count on some snow and Saturday when there’s a high chance.

Looking a bit further out, Jan. 28 has a low chance of flakes.

Otherwise, it’s not a promising outlook for any snowball fights.

Jan. 21 — 98%

Jan. 22 — 47%

Jan. 23 — 0%

Jan. 24 — 0%

Jan. 25 — 9%

Jan. 26 — 14%

Jan. 27 — 9%

Jan. 28 — 20%

Jan. 29 — 6%

Jan. 30 — 7%

Jan. 31 — 13%

Feb. 1 — 4%

Feb. 2 — 4%

Feb. 3 — 6%

Feb. 4 — 5%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
FOX8 News

Here’s when to expect snow in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — Winter has come in a big way in January. After two other wintry weather events, the third time is probably not the charm, depending on where you needed to go on Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Friday evening until early Saturday morning. FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says to expect […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

LIVE: See our live feed of snowy Greensboro!

The video above is a live feed of the City of Greensboro. (WGHP) — Are you seeing snow in your area? Share your photos with us! At the bottom of this article, use the “Submit Photo” button to send in photos you took of snowy conditions in your area. Please include where you took the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Triad road crews prepare ahead of potential icy conditions

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews across the Piedmont Triad getting a headstart to prepare for potential winter weather Friday night.   High Point crews were out early Friday morning to get things ready. They focused their initial efforts on Eastchester, Westchester and Main Street. Trucks were spilling out brine to prepare the roads all along […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Timelapse video shows snowy drive down I-85 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fresh coating of snow blew into the Piedmont Triad Friday night into Saturday morning. Timelapse video taken at about 10 a.m. Saturday morning shows a drive along Interstate 85 in Guilford County, heading from Greensboro to High Point. In the video, you can see snow covering the median, speckles […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Ice Storm#Snows#Freezing Rain#Piedmont Triad#Extreme Weather#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile
FOX8 News

Snowplow equipment backlogged in Thomasville after 3 weekends of snow in Triad

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The unprecedented three straight weeks of winter weather has created a huge demand for snowplow gear across the Piedmont Triad, and manufacturers have a hard time keeping up with the demand.   “Every time Van Denton says [snow], phones start ringing,” explained Carolina Attachments owner Wesley Blackburn. “With the first snowstorm, […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX8 News

Smiley’s Lexington BBQ closing due to road expansion

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Construction is to blame for a popular Lexington restaurant closing its doors. Smiley’s Lexington BBQ announced on Facebook it will shut down the business in a few weeks. This is all because Winston Road is being widened. Customer Bobby Morgan has been sounding the horn for service for the last 30 […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Omicron variant drives US deaths higher than in fall’s delta wave

(AP) — Omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the country, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall’s delta wave with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been climbing since mid-November, reaching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy