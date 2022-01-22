Expect to see some snow in the Piedmont Triad overnight as 2nd winter storm sweeps through

(WGHP) — Another winter storm is sweeping through the Piedmont Triad on Friday night, but it won’t be anything like the winter storm we saw on Sunday.

Multiple counties in the FOX8 viewing area are under a Winter Weather Advisory .

According to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton , we’ll see some snow on Friday night, and the snowfall should end between midnight and 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Snow/sleet totals (Van Denton)

By mid-evening, we should start seeing mostly light to at times moderate snow over parts of the Triad and areas south and east. Areas north and west of the Triad should see flurries or occasional snow showers with a dusting of less than half an inch.

Areas south and east will have a better chance of greater than one-inch snowfall and possibly up to three inches in areas with more sustained moderate snowfall rates.

The snowfall will end west to east. Skies are clear overnight with lows around 17.

Use caution when driving since there may still be areas of black ice. Denton said that with the ground being so cold, and the snow being dry, it may blow across the roads like sand.

That would be much better than the slush that turns into solid ice with other storms.

The highest confidence for big snows is in eastern North Carolina from near Raleigh (three to four inches) to the northeast part of the state where about six inches cold fall in spots. I

In southeastern NC, we still expect freezing rain to be a problem. In between about 50 miles inland, there will also be areas with sleet concerns.

Van Denton’s 15 Day Snow/Sleet Odds

Based on ensembles

The only days that stand out among the next 15 will be Friday when you can count on some snow and Saturday when there’s a high chance.

Looking a bit further out, Jan. 28 has a low chance of flakes.

Otherwise, it’s not a promising outlook for any snowball fights.

Jan. 21 — 98%

Jan. 22 — 47%

Jan. 23 — 0%

Jan. 24 — 0%

Jan. 25 — 9%

Jan. 26 — 14%

Jan. 27 — 9%

Jan. 28 — 20%

Jan. 29 — 6%

Jan. 30 — 7%

Jan. 31 — 13%

Feb. 1 — 4%

Feb. 2 — 4%

Feb. 3 — 6%

Feb. 4 — 5%

