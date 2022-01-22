Metro Nashville Public Schools’ million KN95 mask order arrives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is set to distribute part of it’s one million KN95 mask order. The district is trying to continue their efforts in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, MNPS had a large number of new COVID infections. More than 2,000 students and staff were either quarantined or recovering from the virus.

“Currently we have 175,000 masks, that should be in the high schools and middle schools by the end of the day Tuesday,” MNPS James Jackson says. “Starting Wednesday, we will start sending out kids masks to the elementary schools and we’re still waiting on more which should be in the schools by Thursday.”

The masks will head to all 55 schools. Each student and staff member will receive a new mask every week.

