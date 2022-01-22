Nassau County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new bloodhound puppy

Nassau County Sheriff's Office newest addition The Nassau County Sheriff's Office welcomed a new bloodhound puppy. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 9-week-old bloodhound puppy will become a future member of the K-9 Unit at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

NCSO received the puppy as a donation from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

He will become a valuable member of the team, learning to search for missing and endangered children and adults. He only needs one thing: a name.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has given the privilege of naming the newest addition to the community.

To participate in this “Name our Puppy Contest” head over to Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

You have until midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to submit your name suggestion.

The winner will join the swearing-in ceremony where the newest K-9 member will be officially named and given a star.

