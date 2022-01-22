ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Texas hostages escaped synagogue as FBI SWAT team rushed in

By JAKE BLEIBERG and JAMIE STENGLE
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJPJ4_0dsVphOf00
Texas Synagogue Standoff FILE - Police vehicles stand in front of Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. A White House spokeswoman says an armed British man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff on Saturday at the synagogue that ended in his death entered the United States without raising any red flags during multiple checks against law enforcement databases. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File) (Brandon Wade)

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — In the final moments of a 10-hour standoff with a gunman at a Texas synagogue, the remaining hostages and officials trying to negotiate their release took "near simultaneous plans of action," with the hostages escaping as an FBI tactical team moved in, an official said Friday.

“I think we both kind of realized around the same time that: It’s time to go,” Matt DeSarno, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Dallas, said at a news conference.

DeSarno said that just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 15, he authorized his teams to enter the synagogue at the moment the hostages came to "a similar conclusion” to escape.

As agents approached the building, he said, they encountered the three remaining hostages running out and continued moving toward the synagogue to face Malik Faisal Akram, the 44-year-old British citizen who had taken four hostages during morning services at Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville.

Akram had released a hostage shortly after 5 p.m. but those remaining said he became more belligerent and threatening as the night wore on. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker said Friday that while Akram had a drink in his hand, he threw a chair at Akram and he and the two other remaining hostages fled.

“We were constantly looking for an opportunity to leave,” Cytron-Walker said.

As the moment came, the FBI rushed in and fatally shot Akram, DeSarno said.

The Tarrant County Medical examiner on Friday said Akram was killed by multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide, a determination that does not necessarily indicate it was a crime.

DeSarno, who had attracted attention for saying on Jan. 15 that the hostage-taker was focused on an issue not specifically connected to the Jewish community, took pains Friday to stress that the FBI regarded the episode as an act of terrorism that threatened the Jewish community and “intentionally targeted” a house of worship. The act, he said, “was committed by a terrorist espousing an anti-Semitic worldview."

“This was both a hate crime and an act of terrorism,” DeSarno said.

DeSarno said Akram is believed to have selected the synagogue because it is closest to a federal prison in nearby Fort Worth that houses a "convicted terrorist" with suspected al-Qaida links. During negotiations, Akram demanded the release of that prisoner in exchange for letting the hostages free. Though he did not name the prisoner, other law enforcement officials have identified her as Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted of shooting at American military personnel after being detained in Afghanistan.

Siddiqui's attorney said she had no connection to Akram.

Akram was from the English industrial city of Blackburn. His family said he had been “suffering from mental health issues."

He arrived in New York on a tourist visa about two weeks before the attack and cleared checks against law enforcement databases without raising any red flags, officials said. He spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before the attack, and visited an area mosque at least twice to pray.

Investigators had been trying to determine how Akram got to Colleyville from Dallas. On Friday, the Colleyville police chief said they'd found a mountain bike at a nearby soccer complex, and they were able to unlock it with a key found on Akram's body.

The FBI is still investigating how Akram got the gun used in the attack, though it has had success in tracking his movements from the time he arrived in New York on Dec. 29 until his entrance into the synagogue. DeSarno said agents were still reviewing his devices and scrutinizing his contacts but that he was not known to the FBI or U.S. intelligence communities until the hostage-taking.

DeSarno said that where and how Akram acquired the gun is “a primary gap” in the investigation.

___

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kansas man charged with threatening Biden

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Kansas man who traveled to Washington was charged with threatening President Joe Biden, according to a court filing. Scott Merryman phoned police in Independence, Kansas, on Tuesday and told them that he was going to the nation's capital to see the president. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Feds seize nearly $6M in methamphetamine at Texas crossing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry recently thwarted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt, seizing narcotics worth nearly $6 million. Investigators discovered 35 packages containing suspected meth hidden inside a 2004 Ford driven by a 25-year-old male U.S. citizen and resident of...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — (AP) — A woman who once lived in Kansas has been arrested after federal prosecutors charged her with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion of AK-47 wielding militants. The U.S. Attorney in Alexandria, Virginia, announced Saturday that Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Colleyville, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Colleyville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

#MeToo protest in Amsterdam after allegations at TV show

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — Hundreds of people protested Saturday in Amsterdam in a #MeToo demonstration sparked by allegations of sexual impropriety linked to a popular Dutch TV talent show. The demonstration on Amsterdam's Museumplein square was organized following reports of sexual harassment, ranging from WhatsApp messages to an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Alleged Maduro co-conspirator says CIA knew about coup plans

MIAMI — (AP) — A retired Venezuelan army general says U.S. officials at the highest levels of the CIA and other federal agencies were aware of his efforts to oust Nicolás Maduro — a role he says should immediately debunk criminal charges that he worked alongside the socialist leader to flood the U.S. with cocaine.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aafia Siddiqui
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
72K+
Followers
88K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy