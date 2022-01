The United States men’s national team hope to get back into first place in Concacaf’s World Cup qualifying, and they have a chance to do that on Thursday when they host seventh-place El Salvador on Matchday 9. The Americans are 4-3-1 and just a point behind Canada but have just a one-point leave over fourth place, which sees the final occupant go to a playoff for a spot at the 2022 World Cup. Gregg Berhalter’s team is expected to take all three points from La Selecta, and if the U.S. can, they’ll be sitting even prettier heading into Sunday’s clash against Canada (available on Paramount+).

1 DAY AGO