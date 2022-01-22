ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are currently employed Americans looking for different jobs this year?

By Kirsten Joyce
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Americans are feeling a bit more hopeful about 2022, according to Fidelity Investments’ latest Study. 62% of Americans feel optimistic about the future, despite the unknown, and 72% are confident they’ll be in a better financial position in 2022.

“The prevailing sentiment for 2022 is cautious optmisim, that feeling is even stronger among women and
younger generations,” Stacey Watson,  senior vice president of Life Event Planning, said.

Despite the optimism, most people have not forgotten what the country has been through and are viewing their financial expectations practically with concerns about inflation and rising costs.

“The financial actions people took at the start of the pandemic out of necessity, budgeting and building back emergency savings have become permanent habits now, by choice,” Watson added.

Half of Gen Z and millennials currently employed are looking to change jobs this year, according to Fidelity’s research.

“Aside from money, the reasons for changing jobs are all values-based, with stress levels, flexibility, better alignment with personal values, all listed as top motivations,” Watson said.

Before making any career move, think through the reason for leaving your job and talk to your current manager about what you want to get out of your current position, and if they can’t fulfill it, look elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

