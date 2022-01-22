ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Governor Wolf to appear on This Week in Pennsylvania

By James Wesser
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAtdk_0dsVoQ1J00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has been criticized by lawmakers for not engaging in the redistricting process.

He will ultimately sign or veto whatever is sent to him. He doesn’t believe his role is to get involved in drawing congressional boundaries, but gave lawmakers fairness standards they should follow.

This Week in Pennsylvania: Jan. 16

Governor Wolf is the guest on This Week in Pennsylvania. You can watch the full interview which will air on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. on abc27. You can also watch previous episodes of the show by clicking here .

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 8

Puglover
7d ago

The ONLY thing I want to hear from Wolf is that he is resigning the office of Governor and moving out of the Commonwealth!

Reply
11
Related
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Democrats deadlock on endorsing in Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party committee members deadlocked Saturday in suburban Harrisburg on a vote to endorse in the party’s hotly contested primary race for U.S. Senate, giving Conor Lamb by far the most votes, but not enough for the party’s backing. Winning an endorsement was a high hurdle to clear, two-thirds of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Biden talks infrastructure, Build Back Better during Pittsburgh visit

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTAJ) — President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh Friday, Jan. 28 to discuss infrastructure and his Build Back Better plan. Back in November, as part of the $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure bill, $18 billion dollars will come to Pennsylvania to repair highways, public transportation, bridge replacement, and water infrastructure. Biden’s package focuses on everything from […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

All Pa. counties sign on to $26 billion global opioid settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In the last year alone, an average of 14 Pennsylvanians died a day from an overdose, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. So, how is the Commonwealth responding? As of Jan. 27, all 67 counties in the state have agreed to join an opioid settlement that would bring up to $232 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Majority of Pennsylvania deer hunters support Saturday opener

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A majority of Pennsylvania deer hunters support a Saturday-after-Thanksgiving start to the firearms deer season. According to a study presented Friday to the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners, 60 percent of deer hunters supported the Saturday opener. Twenty-seven percent opposed a Saturday opener while 12 percent had no preference between the Saturday […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. passes 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19

Pennsylvania's first two "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 were announced in March 2020. Since then, the state has had more than two million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and on Thursday, it surpassed 40,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in Pa., 6 other states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed more than a dozen individuals Friday who it says falsely tried to declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in seven swing states. The panel is demanding information and testimony from 14 people who the panel says allegedly met and submitted […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whtm#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

16,695 new COVID cases reported, 75.4% of residents vaccinated Jan. 27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 18.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 75.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 16,695 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing the state total to 2,622,134 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Biden visits collapsed bridge, touts infrastructure law

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Arriving just hours after a serious bridge collapse, President Joe Biden stared into the cratered muddy earth where the aging span fell early Friday, striking evidence supporting the $1 trillion infrastructure law he already had planned to tout on his trip to Pittsburgh. Standing before concrete barriers papered with yellow police tape, […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

A 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report, but transportation officials and engineering experts cautioned that doesn’t necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Highway Administration have been combing through […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Centre Volunteers in Medicine fundraise to “Build a Healthier Future”

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since COVID-19 vaccines became available last year, the non-profit, Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM), has administered over 43,000 doses. That’s more than any other free clinic in Pennsylvania. Now, CVIM is announcing their campaign “Building for a Healthier Future.” Their goal is to raise $10 million to fund their new […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Area hospitals report staff COVID-19 vaccinations on federal deadline

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Healthcare workers in Pennsylvania face a deadline Thursday: to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as lawmakers and Governor Tom Wolf approved sending about $225 million to hospitals across the Commonwealth to help with hiring and retaining nurses. Multiple Central Pennsylvania area hospitals report high, to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Friday approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab would destroy the gun, probably in April. Judge Bruce Schroeder, the Kenosha County […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Philadelphia man cleared after 37 years in prison, sues city

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man freed after 37 years in prison in a case tainted by perjured testimony accused the city of “outrageous police misconduct” in a lawsuit filed Thursday, the same day his 1984 murder case was dismissed. Willie Stokes left prison earlier this month, after a federal judge found prosecutors never disclosed […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit about infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) –A four-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. The collapse comes just hours before President Joe Biden was set to arrive in Pittsburgh to push his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and efforts […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Penn Highlands’ new police simulator offers hundreds of real-life training scenarios

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s Richland Campus unveiled a new technology that recreates 750 real-world scenarios to help train police officers. The state-of-the-art police simulator offers a safe and controlled environment with varying responses to resistance to put officers in real-life, on-the-job scenarios for optimal training experience, Penn Highlands said. The simulator […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy