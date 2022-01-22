Crews battle Friday night house fire on Swift Creek Lane in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights crews battled a Friday night house fire in the 200 block of Swift Creek Lane.

Assistant Chief at Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, Keith Chambers, told 8News at 6:06 p.m. on Jan. 21, Chesterfield Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a passerby for a house fire on Swift Creek Lane. He added the home is on the far southern end of the county where it meets the City of Colonial Heights.

Chambers said units arrived within six minutes of the first alarm and found the house “well involved in fire” that was showing on all sides of the house. They then began to extinguish the fire.

Chesterfield Fire responders made contact with a family member who told them the home was unoccupied during the time of the fire. There are no known injuries at this time and no animals were reported in the home.

The Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Fire Departments are working together to put out the flames, and Petersburg provided a backfield to the station.

Chambers said fire marshalls are on scene to investigate this incident. While the cause is unknown, they do not suspect anything “suspicious” at this time.

The assistant chief added crews will be on scene for several hours to check for any hidden fires and finalize extinguishing. The house is considered to be a total loss.

With the cold weather, Chambers said fires will likely be on the uptick. He recommends people keep a working smoke and carbon monoxide detector on every level of their home.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

(Photo: Chesterfield Fire Pics)

(Photo: Sam Hooper)

(Photo: Sam Hooper)

(Photo: Sam Hooper)

(Photo: Chesterfield Fire Pics)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.