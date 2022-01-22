ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA: A hefty thing that works pretty well

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wtMF_0dsVnIAW00

If the remarkable success of the little Mercedes-Benz A-Class is anything to go by, the company’s new small electric vehicle will soon become a familiar sight on our roads. It’s got the right badge, of course – for some buyers the only acceptable one – it’s electric, it’s a small SUV , and it’s got the same inoffensive styling as its siblings, the A-Class and GLA, a fossil-fuel counterpart to the EQA (“EQ” is Mercedes-Benz’ electric sub-brand). But does the EQA deserve to succeed?

Yes and no. As a package, it works pretty well, but it is compromised by having to share much of its platform and some mechanicals with its petrol-engined stablemates. As a result it is pretty hefty – well over two tonnes, including a substantial battery and twin electric motors. Lugging that lot around means it’s more limited in range than its frankly better, more advanced Korean counterparts, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. If you’re not bothered about snob value or the particular sense of style that Mercedes-Benz brings to its cars, you may as well take one of the more spacious models from the Korean brands.

THE SPEC

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Price: £54,085 (as tested; range starts at £44,495 inc grant)

Power: Twin electric motors, all-wheel drive powered by 66.5kWh battery

Power (up): 190

Top speed: 99mph

0-60mph: 8.9 secs

Fuel economy: 132mpg equiv

Range: 200 miles

CO2 emissions: 0

The EQA drives very well, and was assured round corners, thanks to its grip aided by a twin-electric motor system sending drive to all four wheels and, with its under-floor battery, a low centre of gravity. It’s certainly refined and comfortable, well-equipped, right up to a system that will plan a long journey taking into account the most efficient way to recharge the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X16Nh_0dsVnIAW00

The cabin is the typical, slightly exuberant Mercedes environment – big screens along the dash, plenty of chrome, piano-black and soft leather lifting the mood. The heads-up display, where speed, satnav and key data are projected onto the windscreen and a nice full-length glass roof completes your sense of well-being.

You can vary your EQA driving settings to sporty or economy, which will have a noticeable effect on range (as will the outside temperature). But it’s not a purpose-built design, and it’s not quite state-of-the-art. Maybe for that reason, and also because it’s a battery car, it takes a little longer to get warm in there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5Vum_0dsVnIAW00

As for downsides, I disliked the thumb-pad controls on the steering wheel – the right place to put them, but far too fiddly and thus distracting on the move. There’s a sort of mouse pad between the front seats, which is even trickier to use, while the radio is controlled by a roller on the steering wheel, which is of little use to passengers. I also had a moment when the car refused to release the electric parking; I had to turn it off and on again a few times before I was free, rather like being in charge of a desk top computer on wheels. Charge times, by the way, are pretty standard – five hours overnight at home from a dedicated socket, or about half an hour at a public fast-charging station.

The EQA is a welcome addition to the expanding range of electric vehicles on the market. Its closest rival is probably the BMW iX3 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, though they are even more expensive than the Mercedes-Benz EQA, which starts at about £44,000. That, though is the real barrier to electric car ownership for so many people – its shocking cost.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Spied Preparing G-Class For A Facelift

When it comes to instantly recognizable designs, a few immediately spring to mind. The retro-themed Mini Cooper is one of the best examples, and so is the Porsche 911. Over the decades, the shape of Stuttgart's finest precision driving instrument has stayed broadly the same, making the 911 almost a brand of itself, but this isn't the only expensive German that refuses to change its appearance.
CARS
manofmany.com

This 6-Wheeled Mercedes-Benz X 350d is Built to Survive the Apocalypse

Mercedes-Benz delved briefly into the truck world, but after only a few years, the luxury automaker ended production of their X-Class luxury pickup truck in 2020. But just because those trucks aren’t being made anymore doesn’t mean they’re not still making a splash. Classic Youngtimers recently transformed the Mercedes-Benz X 350D into a six-wheeled behemoth that is garnering a lot of attention.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 2000 Mercedes-Benz CLK 430 Coupe

Luxury coupes were falling out of favor among well-heeled American car shoppers around the turn of the century, with luxury trucks gaining sales ground by the minute, but that didn’t stop Mercedes-Benz from releasing a sporty new C-Class-based two-door with a big V8 and big price tag, starting in the 1999 model year: The CLK 430. As so often happens with costly European luxury machinery, this one took a hard depreciation hit during its time on the road, and now it resides in a Northern California self-service yard.
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

Mercedes-Benz’s EQV Camper Conversion Begs Lots of Questions

Mercedes-Benz reveals its EQV camper conversion by specialist Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC, based on EQV 250 and EQV 300 models. The camper features a pop-up roof, kitchen unit with gas stove and bed positioned over the folded rear seats, in addition to swiveling front seats. The longer-range EQV 300...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Economy#Mercedes Benz A Class#Gla#Korean#Hyundai#Kia#Mercedes Benz Eqa Price
The Car Connection

2022 Mercedes-Benz S Class

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class remains the luxury benchmark, with the ride, comfort, power, and technology to prove it. What kind of car is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class? What does it compare to?. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the brand’s flagship luxury car. Its lineup is reduced to just a sedan...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Official: Daimler Becoming Mercedes-Benz Next Week

Last October, Daimler AG made a major announcement that'll forever change the nearly century-old German automaker. Shareholders voted to rename the company as the Mercedes-Benz Group AG with four unique brands: Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ. The truck and bus division was spun off last year. Why is this change happening? To unlock shareholder value. This coming Tuesday, February 1, 2022, is the pre-planned start date for the formal rebranding.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

Electric Mercedes-Benz eVito Van Now On Sale In UK For £43,600

The new Mercedes-Benz eVito electric van is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at £43,600 plus VAT. The new vehicle is set to rival the Vauxhall Vivaro-e and Citroen e-Dispatch vans, offering a range of up to 162 miles between charges and a rapid charging feature.
BUYING CARS
palmbeachillustrated.com

A Mercedes-Benz Star is Reborn

Remember an Armani-clad Richard Gere behind the wheel of that gleaming black Mercedes-Benz 450 SL in the 1980 classic American Gigolo? With Blondie’s “Call Me” booming in the background, the SL cruising along the Pacific Coast Highway through Malibu was a rolling testament to brooding lust, elegance, and perfectly gelled hair.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Facelift Spied During Winter Testing

It seems nearly every variant of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLE has been spotted testing recently, with the normal version, its respective AMG, and the coupe’s AMG all roaming about in their camouflage. However, one that hasn’t yet been seen is the non-AMG coupe, but our spy photographers were able to capture one testing out in the wild.
CARS
Carscoops

Mercedes-Benz Purchases Small Stake In LiDAR Company Luminar

Mercedes-Benz has announced a partnership with self-driving hardware expert Luminar. The German car manufacturer will purchase 1.5 million shares in Luminar, giving it a small equity stake of less than 1 per cent. Luminar has established itself as a leader in LiDAR technologies and Mercedes-Benz plans to use these advanced laser sensors in its future production vehicles.
MERCEDES, TX
topgear.com

Retro review: 2006 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG

This review was first published in Issue 153 of Top Gear magazine (2006) In some sort of pseudo-philosophical sense, the S65 AMG doesn’t really exist. It’s one of those things that actually manages to cancel itself out. Yes, it’s another motoring milestone for Mercedes and, yes, it’s yet another engineering pinnacle for the AMG performance division, but there’s absolutely no justification for building, let alone buying, a car like this. So, on the one hand, you have an automotive marvel, on the other, a pointless act of Germanic self-indulgence. On balance, you have nothing.
CARS
insideevs.com

Mercedes-Benz E300e 4Matic Feels Old School In This Euro Review

Mercedes-Benz has made its own E-Class look old and outdated after it launched all-new generations of its S- and C-Class. The E-Class only got a facelift (albeit one that completely transforms its fascias), but it still feels like a car from 2015 inside, and for some buyers that might be a plus point.
CARS
insideevs.com

Solid-State Batteries: Mercedes-Benz Invests In ProLogium

Mercedes-Benz and ProLogium have signed a technology cooperation agreement to develop next-generation solid-state battery cells. The German automaker will also make a high double-digit million EUR investment in ProLogium and take a seat on ProLogium's board of directors. It's actually a second such deal for Mercedes-Benz, which recently invested in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

465K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy