Spartanburg, SC

VCOM-Carolinas medical students make strides with high fidelity mannequin-based simulation

By Kelci O'Donnell
 7 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the years, we have seen countless medical advancements through training and real-life scenarios. At Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM-Carolinas), their students are evolving into our nation’s next generation of doctors through hands-on learning.

The knowledge of first- and second-year medical students at VCOM-Carolinas is being put into action on high fidelity mannequin based simulations. The college of medicine is using state-of-the-art technology to practice medicine at the highest level.

“They are able to practice these over and over again, which wasn’t the case just 20 years ago,” said Dr. Matthew Cannon, Dean of VCOM-Carolinas. “We are able to mimic any type of scenario you would want from a hemothorax, to a pulmonary embolism, to cardiac arrest, to mothers and having complicated deliveries.”

It’s practice that current doctors say is advancing the skills of young medical students, that way when the time comes for them to practice medicine, they will know how to handle almost any situation they face.

“We can simulate virtually any type of scenario that they are going to see in the real world and make sure that they have practice now,” said Dr. Cannon.

“I think it’s a really unique experience. We are able to practice things that normally would be higher risk and potentially be a little more challenging to do on a real patient,” said Andrew Hospodor, second-year medical student at VCOM-Carolinas.

“We are going to provide positive feedback and constructive criticism to make sure that when they do get into the real world, they are doing it at a state of excellence that we demand,” explained Dr. Cannon.

Students train on mannequins of various ages, races, and sizes, embracing all people they may encounter in the medical field.

“In our simulation lab, we have seven different simulators. We have adults, adolescents, pediatrics, and newborns. We also have mannequins of color that we want to be conscientious of cultural competencies. Our students value and appreciate that,” said Dr. Cannon.

According to Dr. Cannon, the college’s simulators have had such great feedback from students, that they expanded the hours for available for personal practice.

“A lot of us take advantage of that and actually build simulations on our own and come in here and practice,” said Nick Damiano, second-year medical student at VCOM-Carolinas.

According to the local college of medicine, the cutting-edge technology is drawing national attention from trained paramedics and other medical professionals who they say, travel to the area to use the equipment and improve skills.

VCOM-Carolinas’ staff said they are committed to saving lives and making great clinicians. That continues one simulation at the time.

Spartanburg, SC
