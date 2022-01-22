Cape shot identifying equipment

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is asking the public’s help identifying suspects in a shooting incident. Authorities state that on Monday, January 17, 2021, at 6:13 PM, the victim, a 31-year-old male, was walking on the 600 block of North 13th Street and stopped momentarily in the parking lot to speak to a friend. As he was having a conversation, he heard several gunshots coming from the 13th Street walkway. When the victim turned to run, he was struck several times. The victim was transported to Pennsylvania Hospital where he was listed in critical condition with 6-gunshot wounds to his back, right shoulder and left arm.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO