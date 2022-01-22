Cape shot identifying equipment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEAR

Family identifies man found shot dead in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Family has identified the victim found shot to death over the weekend inside a car in Escambia County. Dequian Watson, 28, was confirmed by family to Channel 3 to be the man found shot inside a car on Wentworth Street. Escambia County deputies responded the incident at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
KSNT News

2 men shot to death identified by Junction City police

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department identified two men who were killed in a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. Two men found with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in Junction City have both died, according to the area police department. The first victim was identified as Blake McCoy, 26, a resident of Junction City. […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
wcyb.com

Sullivan County deputy shot in standoff identified

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy shot in a standoff on Riley Hollow Road early Friday morning. Officials say Sullivan County Deputy Evan Wade was released from the hospital on Monday and is expected to make a full recovery. In the early morning hours of January...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
State
Kentucky State
WKRC

Police identify 19-year-old man shot and killed in Pleasant Ridge

PLEASANT RIDGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Pleasant Ridge. The shooting happened at the Colonial Ridge Apartments off of Montgomery Road. People called 911 shortly after 3:30 p.m. and reported hearing several shots. Investigators found...
CINCINNATI, OH
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police identify man shot to death Friday night

Port Arthur Police have released the name of the man found shot to death Friday afternoon outside of a local apartment complex. On Sunday, police identified the deceased as Marcus Allen Freeman, 34, of Port Arthur. Police were initially called at approximately 3:37 p.m. Friday to check the welfare of...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
13 WHAM

Man who allegedly shot rifle at Rochester police is identified

Rochester, N.Y. — Police have identified the a man who allegedly shot a .22 caliber rifle at Rochester police on Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday night. Kenneth Nixon, 18, has been charged with attempted assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment and menacing. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.
ROCHESTER, NY
NOLA.com

18-year-old identified as man fatally shot outside Marrero residence

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed outside of his Marrero home Saturday as Lawrence Francois Jr., 18. Francois, of Marrero, was gunned down in the 1000 block of Cohen Street, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the area about...
MARRERO, LA
county17.com

Gillette man shot, killed Sunday morning by GPD officers identified

The man who was killed by local police officers Sunday after he charged at them with an edged weapon has been identified as Ismael Trinidad Montes, 22, of Gillette, the Campbell County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday. Montes was shot and killed by two Gillette police officers on Church Avenue...
GILLETTE, WY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

Victim shot and killed near Churchill Downs identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot and killed near Churchill Downs has been identified. Louisville Metro Police reported a man was found dead inside a vehicle at Taylor Boulevard and Euclid Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Jan. 5. The coroner identified the man as 45-year-old Cornell Johnston. No one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
5newsonline.com

FBI identifies Arkansas man shot dead after firing at agents

JONESBORO, Ark. — The FBI has identified a 31-year-old Arkansas man who was fatally shot after firing at agents during an operation in Jonesboro earlier this month. The FBI on Wednesday said Michael Neuman was shot on Jan. 12 while agents were conducting a joint operation with local police to arrest him on a felon-in-possession charge and to conduct searches.
JONESBORO, AR
SFGate

Man shot and killed by police at San Francisco airport identified

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office said Tuesday that the man who was shot and killed by police at the San Francisco International Airport on Jan. 20 was 37-year-old Nelson Waynezhi Szeto. Szeto, whose city of residence is unknown, died after a confrontation with police near the BART station entrance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chronicle

Man Shot and Killed by Police After Holding Knife to Toddler Identified

The man who allegedly held a knife to a toddler's throat and was subsequently shot and killed by Spokane police officers Monday on East Desmet Avenue has been identified in court documents. Peterson Kamo, 23, was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center where he was pronounced dead Monday. Police...
SPOKANE, WA
MyChesCo

Help Police Identify Suspects, Victim Shot Six Times

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is asking the public’s help identifying suspects in a shooting incident. Authorities state that on Monday, January 17, 2021, at 6:13 PM, the victim, a 31-year-old male, was walking on the 600 block of North 13th Street and stopped momentarily in the parking lot to speak to a friend. As he was having a conversation, he heard several gunshots coming from the 13th Street walkway. When the victim turned to run, he was struck several times. The victim was transported to Pennsylvania Hospital where he was listed in critical condition with 6-gunshot wounds to his back, right shoulder and left arm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

