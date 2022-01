PORTLAND, Ore. — On Feb. 1, Oregon lawmakers in the House will be gaveled in by a new Speaker of the House for the first time in nearly a decade. Long time Speaker Tina Kotek resigned effective Jan. 22 to focus on her run for Oregon Governor. Last weekend, a majority of House Democrats chose Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis to succeed Kotek. The decision will be formalized when the legislature convenes with a vote of the full House.

