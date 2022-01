TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With a unanimous vote last week, Shawna Black (D-Ithaca) has assumed the role of Chair of the Tompkins County Legislature. Black succeeds Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, a longtime legislative staple from Ithaca who led the legislature for the last two years. Black was first elected to the legislature as part of the sweeping turnover in 2017, and became vice chair of the legislature in 2019, a position she had been re-elected to by her colleagues each of the last two years.

