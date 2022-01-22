ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Business groups warn spiralling energy prices ‘will put brakes on economy’

By Lucy White
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Britain's biggest business groups have warned the Chancellor that spiralling energy prices ‘will act as a brake on the recovery’.

As the cost of living crisis deepens, business chiefs wrote to Rishi Sunak urging him to ease the impact on households and firms – or risk throwing the rebound into reverse.

They called on Mr Sunak to act ‘urgently to support consumers with spiralling bills and help business manage inflated costs’.

Without any intervention, rocketing energy prices ‘will act as a brake on the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic’, they said.

The letter, signed by the British Chambers of Commerce, the Confederation of British Industry, the Federation of Small Businesses and the Institute of Directors, came a day after Mr Sunak promised to help firms with rising costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSpgv_0dsVl23j00
As the cost of living crisis deepens, business chiefs wrote to Rishi Sunak (pictured) urging him to ease the impact on households and firms – or risk throwing the rebound into reverse

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, he said he was ‘looking at lots of things’ to support companies and households.

Fears were raised about the health of the economy as retail spending in December – the most important time of the year – suffered its biggest slump on record.

And there are concerns that households, which are being squeezed by the soaring cost of essentials, will be put off buying ‘big ticket’ items in the coming months.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said yesterday that total retail sales fell by 3.7 per cent compared to November – the biggest December fall since records began in 1996. The Omicron variant was a factor, along with rising prices.

Economists are worried families may simply have too little to spend, since the cost of essentials such as food and energy is soaring. Inflation hit 5.4 per cent in December – a 30-year high.

In their joint letter, the business groups said: ‘Estimates show the energy price cap is to rise dramatically in April to £2,000 for the average household.

These increases will have knock-on impacts throughout the economy. We therefore urge the Government to take action.’

On prices and taxes, they added: ‘The crisis has left companies with little protection while they face soaring wage, shipping and tax costs.

Many will be left with little choice than to pass costs on to their customers.’

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

As oil price hits 90 dollars experts say ‘think carefully about investment’

Oil giants should think twice about investing in new oil projects based on current surging prices or they could risk wasting billions, a new report has warned.The price of Brent crude oil has increased by nearly 40 dollars (£29) per barrel in the last year, and hit 90 dollars (£66) on Wednesday for the first time since 2014.It means that new drilling projects that would not have made financial sense a year ago could now be economical.However, a report from Carbon Tracker warned that oil companies should not make the mistake of assuming that this high price will stick around.“Companies...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Soaring energy bills will rise by nearly HALF to £1,900 a year from April as calls grow for Rishi Sunak to end VAT on gas and electricity to help struggling families

Energy bills are set to rise by nearly half to £1,900 from April under new plans, as calls for Rishi Sunak to end VAT on gas and electricity increase. The energy price cap is set to rise in April, with industry analysts predicting that the cap will rocket to £1,897 for average users, in increase of 48 per cent from its current level of £1,277.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Jennifer Schubert-Akin on Energy Prices and America's Energy Economy

Jennifer Schubert-Akin is the Chairman and CEO of the Steamboat Institute and, like me, a graduate of the Leadership Program of the Rockies. If you don't know about the Steamboat Institute, you should. They have an event coming up in March which should be of great interest to anyone who cares about energy prices and America's energy economy. Here's the event info: The Nexus of U.S. Energy Policy, Climate Science, Freedom and Prosperity - The Steamboat Institute The participants in this event are a real who's-who of clear thinking on energy policy.
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

British lawmakers warn of risk of wage-price spiral

LONDON (Jan 27): British lawmakers warned on Thursday that the government's push for higher wages risked increasing inflation if it was not accompanied by greater productivity. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a "high wage, high skill, high productivity" economy in a speech to his Conservative Party's annual conference in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
The Independent

Why are energy prices rising in the UK?

The UK’s energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, is due for its next review on 7 February and experts are warning that a steep rise in household bills will be the likely outcome.The most recent cap was set at £1,277 on 6 August 2021, a rise of 12 per cent or £139 from the previous review, but industry analysts fear the coming reassessment could see an increase of as much as 51 per cent brought in, applicable from 1 April.That would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Business groups beg Rishi Sunak to help firms with soaring energy bills as one-off £500 payments to households are mooted

Five business groups have written to Rishi Sunak to ask for help paying their heating bills as energy prices soar. The British Chambers of Commerce, Confederation of British Industry, Federation of Small Business, Institute of Directors and Make UK all said businesses will face steep rises in their running costs as fixed tariff contracts come to the end , according to BBC News.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Ons#Spiralling#The Daily Mail#Omicron
The Independent

Energy price cap set to almost double to £2,400 this year, industry leader warns

Energy bills could almost double by October if the price cap rises sharply for a second time, adding to a 50 per cent jump in April, an industry leader has warned.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of trade body Energy UK, said the price cap could rise to £2,400 in October following an increase to "around £2,000" in April, as suppliers pass on the costs of soaring wholesale gas prices.Ofgem’s price cap is currently £1,277 for an average household but is almost certain to rocket this year. A little over three months ago it stood at £1,138.Addressing a media webinar on the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy price rises could worsen child poverty, charity warns

The number of UK children growing up in "very deep poverty" has risen to 1.8 million, a leading charity has warned. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said the figure had increased by 500,000 since 2012 and soaring energy prices rises could hit more families. Rebecca, from West Yorkshire, said it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

How to finance the new global energy economy

The shift to net-zero emissions will create huge opportunities in clean energy technologies, but the developing world’s lack of access to affordable financing is a major obstacle. The combined market for wind turbines, solar panels, lithium-ion batteries, electrolysers and fuel cells could reach a similar size to today’s oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
OilPrice.com

Two Fundamental Laws For Energy Pricing

EDF shares fell 20% in a single day last week. A big move for a giant utility, whose majority stockholder is the French state. Why? Start with these facts: 2022 is an election year, and energy prices in Europe have risen rapidly in recent months due to a natural gas shortage possibly engineered by the Russians. So the French government assured consumers that electricity prices would rise no more than 4% this year. To achieve this aim, it first cut the energy tax to lower prices. Then it told EDF (which primarily produces nuclear power) to raise its sales to competitors at a set (below market) price, which will make a big dent in EDF’s potential earnings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

Our economy is a group project

Advertisements often provide instructive lessons in economic conventional wisdom. Pay attention to ads on television, bus stops, or YouTube, and eventually you will see one for a savings scold business. These are the banks, financial services companies, and lifestyle coaches that make their living advertising strategies to save more money,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rigzone.com

Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at a notable gas price increase, new oil price highs, rising geopolitical temperatures and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
TRAFFIC
etfdailynews.com

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX): Price Now Near $3.27; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, HLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.51%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HLX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on HLX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak double down on national insurance rise

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have doubled down on a planned tax hike to boost health funding, after it was reported that the prime minister was “wobbling” on the policy. The PM is under pressure from some Conservative MPs to scrap or at least delay the national insurance increase to win back support as he awaits the findings of Whitehall and police inquiries into claims of lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

294K+
Followers
14K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy