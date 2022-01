TYLER, Texas — If you're looking for something fun to do in East Texas this weekend, check out these five events. 2022 Pilot Club of Quitman Chili Cook-off: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Carroll Green Civic Center, 602 McAllister, Quitman, come out and enjoy chili bade by East Texas cooks. There will be entertainment, a raffle and a live auction. Tickets can be bought at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. To see all of the chili cook-off contestants visit https://www.facebook.com/Quitman-Pilot-Club-242309555962742 .

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO