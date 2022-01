If you’re looking for an upper-body routine you can do anywhere, may we suggest this no-equipment shoulders and back workout? You’ll show your core some love with it too!. In this video, which is the latest installment of Sweat With SELF’s new Upper-Body Strength series, instructor Roz “The Diva” Mays—a NASM-certified personal trainer and pole instructor—and her colleague Tanya Saint Medley take you through a warm-up, workout, and cool-down designed to really fire up your back, shoulders, arms, and core. You don’t need any equipment at all to do this workout, though if you want to increase the challenge, you can use dumbbells for some of the moves, Mays says.

WORKOUTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO