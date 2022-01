CONCORD – Union leaders pushed back against a bill that removes labor agreements from the state competitive bid process during a Senate Finance committee hearing Tuesday, but SB 274 passed on a vote of 5-2. Senate Bill 274 was opposed by New Hampshire members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as furthering problems the industry is having, the most critical of which is a labor shortage, and said the industry needs more workers who can rely on a secure financial future and the education and protections of Project Labor Agreements.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO