San Antonio, TX

After FBI raid, Henry Cuellar launches new TV ad for reelection campaign

KSAT 12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, is airing a new TV ad in which he says he will “never stop fighting for South Texas,” a sign that he is not backing away...

www.ksat.com

DFW Community News

Is Henry Cuellar’s Political Support Strong Enough to Weather an FBI Raid?

Late in the afternoon on January 19, as a cold front began to creep in from the north, rumors began spreading through Laredo. Prominent Democrats in the city—a deep blue stronghold—texted and called one another about a potential FBI raid on the office of nine-term congressman Henry Cuellar. “The FBI at Henry’s office. Are u aware?” came a text on my phone as I was on my way to an interview with one well-known organizer. The official confirmation arrived a few minutes after I did: the organizer looked at her phone, ashen-faced and silent. Within minutes, the news spread. A colorful citizen journalist, Priscilla Villarreal (a.k.a. Lagordiloca), began livestreaming the scene as FBI vehicles congregated in front of Cuellar’s campaign headquarters. Elsewhere in Laredo, as the sun set on a well-heeled community of handsome limestone houses, agents raided the congressman’s home.
LAREDO, TX
Reform Austin

FBI Raid on Cuellar May Be Linked to Azerbaijan Oil Companies

Last week, the FBI suddenly raided the home of nine-term Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo), but it wasn’t exactly clear why law enforcement was targeting the conservative Democrat. Now, it’s looking like it may have something to do with the influence of oil companies in Azerbaijan. ABC reported...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Cuellar vows to win reelection despite FBI probe

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar announced today he is cooperating with the FBI at the same time he vowed to win his re-election campaign. “Let me be clear, I am seeking re-election and I intend to win,” Cuellar said. In a video posted to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

FBI searches home, offices of Rep. Henry Cuellar

On Wednesday evening, Federal Bureau of Investigation officials were at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28) in Laredo. According to the statement released by the FBI, they were "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity" at the home of the congressman. “The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

FBI investigating at Rep. Henry Cuellar’s Laredo home

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An FBI investigation is ongoing around the home of U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar in Laredo. FBI officials did not specify what the investigation pertained to but did confirm the FBI in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo. Federal vehicles were seen at Cuellar’s home on Estate Drive […]
LAREDO, TX
