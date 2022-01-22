ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Las Vegas Police Target Chicago And Other Cities In Recruitment

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotential recruits are looking to become officers,...

chicago.cbslocal.com

news3lv.com

Las Vegas police to increase speeding enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be cracking down on Southern Nevada speeders. The increased high-visibility patrols will be in effect from January 24 through February 6, 2022. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related...
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Family of man killed by Las Vegas police settles for $2.3 million

The family of a man killed while in police custody received a settlement of $2.38 million Monday, including $1.89 million from Las Vegas police. Nicholas Farah, 36, of Appleton, Wisconsin, died March 31, 2019, at the Clark County Detention Center after four Metropolitan Police Department officers held his head to his knees for about 75 seconds while exchanging his handcuffs, Metro said in a briefing at the time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police: No suspicious device at distribution center

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are investigating a suspicious device at a distribution center Tuesday morning. NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said police were called around 5:46 a.m. about a suspicious package at a distribution center in the 5200 block of Sloan Lane, near Tropical Parkway. Cuevas said...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas, North Las Vegas police join forces against street racers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In an effort to crack down on reckless driving and illegal street racing, the North Las Vegas Police Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department conducted a special traffic enforcement detail in North Las Vegas Sunday Night. Officers focused enforcement efforts on Las Vegas roads...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

The City of Cleveland is Putting Out the Call for Police Recruits

(Cleveland, OH) - The City of Cleveland is putting out the call for police recruits. City officials are encouraging those with proper training to apply to take an examination which will be used as eligibility to join the department. The City of Cleveland makes available a variety of benefit options...
CLEVELAND, OH
#Recruiting#Police#Las Vegas#Cpd
KDWN

Las Vegas police search pond for evidence in a homicide case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a pond in North Las Vegas has been partially drained as part of a homicide investigation. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, police have not disclosed what detectives and a dive team found at the bottom of Aliante Nature Discovery Park or any details about the homicide case. All police will say is that evidence was located and the pond was refilled. Some visitors at the park told the Review-Journal that they saw police in scuba gear and what looked like metal detectors during the water drainage and they had concerns about the wildlife at the park. City officials say water levels were never low enough to harm the fish and wildlife at the pond.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate central valley homicide

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a homicide in the central valley Monday afternoon. LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler said a shooting took place at 915 Morgan Avenue, near Washington Avenue and H Street, on Jan. 17. On scene, police said they were called about 2 p.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Crime Scene: Rising Violence & Police Union Recruiting

A quick news collection to start the day . . . We notice police beefing up their political power as life on local streets continues to get rougher. Read the latest TKC collection . . . Show-Me Police Political Power. Fraternal Order Of Police Launch Membership Initiative. The Missouri Fraternal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by Chicago police in the Loop, 2 others in custody

CHICAGO - A man was seriously wounded in a shootout with Chicago police Wednesday night in the Loop. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was taken in a carjacking around 8:45 p.m. in the 200 block of East Wacker Drive, police said. Gunfire was exchanged between police and three...
CHICAGO, IL
news3lv.com

Woman saved by Las Vegas Police, Fire while atop of The STRAT

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas took some time Thursday morning to thank local first responders for saving the life of a woman who was a top of The STRAT Casino. The city thanked the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Las Vegas Fire Department on their Twitter account Thursday morning "for their teamwork and quick action" on saving the unidentified woman's life on Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man arrested in connection with Jan. 17 homicide

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this month. According to police, on Jan. 17 at approximately 1:50 p.m., LVMPD patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Morgan Avenue. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.
LAS VEGAS, NV

