A Virginia man is accused of drunkenly crashing his car into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building and trying to get in, according to police. The New York City Police Department responded early Thursday to a report of a man driving the wrong way on a Tribeca street. He then struck a building, got out of the car and "attempted to forcibly gain entry through a secured door but was unsuccessful," police said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO