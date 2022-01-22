ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thich Nhat Hanh, a Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West, has died at age 95

By Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Thich Nhat Hanh, a Zen Buddhist monk who...

The Independent

Thich Nhat Hanh death: Zen Buddhist monk and peace activist dies at 95

Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh has died at the age of 95. The peace activist gained prominence in the 1960s as a major opponent of the Vietnam War and is known as a pioneer of Buddhism in the west.The Plum Village, which is a global community of mindfulness practice centers and monasteries founded by Nhat Hanh in southern France, confirmed the monk's death on Twitter."The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism announces that our beloved teacher Thich Nhat Hanh passed away peacefully at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, at 00:00hrs on 22nd January 2022, at the...
RELIGION

