Baylor traveled to Tuscaloosa and got upset by Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, so now we take a look at the projected college basketball rankings. It was always going to be a massive weekend for the top teams in the college basketball rankings with two of the premier conferences in the country this season, the SEC and Big 12, partaking in a head-to-head challenge featuring some of the top teams in the country. But before everyone got to take in Kentucky-Kansas, the No. 4-ranked Baylor Bears found a bit of trouble.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO