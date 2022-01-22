ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 years in prison for Las Vegas woman in elder fraud conspiracy

By The Associated Press
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEmlv_0dsVexb400

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 38-year-old Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after she was convicted in New York in an elder fraud conspiracy targeting about 7,500 victims and generating about $10 million in proceeds.

Federal prosecutors say Romana Leyva was a leader of a fraud conspiracy that exploited elderly victims by remotely accessing their computers and convincing them to pay for computer services. Prosecutors say the pop-up windows that appeared on victims screens falsely claimed that a virus had infected their computers.

Some victims paid thousands of dollars for the promised computer services, which they didn’t really need, and never were actually provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Prison#Computers#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Man killed in crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in North Las Vegas Friday night. Officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian and a pick-up truck, shortly after 8:30 p.m., near Civic Center Drive and East Cheyenne Avenue, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a large Dodge pick-up truck […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy