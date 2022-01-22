Governor Greg Abbott Unveils 'Parental Bill Of Rights'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s crusade on the southern border is under fire. Earlier this month, a state judge ruled in favor of an undocumented Ecuadorian man who alleged that his treatment in the governor’s militarized Operation Lone Star campaign was the product of a constitutional train wreck that is upending the relationship between the federal government and the state. With backing from the county district attorney in Austin, the decision opened the door to similar challenges, which began coming in less than 24 hours later and now threaten the continued existence of the controversial policing experiment at the heart of Abbott’s bid for reelection.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO