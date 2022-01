MAINE, USA — Two Maine sports medicine professionals who will treat the women’s hockey team in the Winter Olympics were on Team USA’s charter flight to Beijing Thursday. Dr. Allyson Howe is the team physician. She works at InterMed in South Portland as a family and sports medicine doctor. This is her third trip to the Olympics. Her first was to Sochi in 2014 with the Olympic Committee. In 2018, she traveled with the U.S. women’s hockey team to Pyeongchang as the team physician, a role she is taking on again in Beijing.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO