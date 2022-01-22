ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Brick Target Closed Due To Utility Issue

By Jason Allentoff
 7 days ago
Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

BRICK – Attention Target Shoppers! If you had your heart set on heading to the store on Route 70 in the township, we are hearing they are temporarily closed due to what police have described as a “utility condition.”

The Brick Township Police Department sent out the alert that read “Avoid Target, (570 Route 70) due to a utility condition. Store closed for the near future.”

Not sure how long this will last but you have been alerted.

If we hear anything new, we will pass details along to you.

$2.5 Million Water Project Starts In Howell

HOWELL – Over two miles of aging water main will be replaced in Howell by New Jersey American Water beginning this week. In addition, 10 fire hydrants and 200 utility-owned service lines along the route will be replaced. The aging 8-inch transite water lines that were installed in the...
HOWELL, NJ
Police Charge Two Juveniles In Ocean County Parkway Fire

BRICK – State Police have arrested two Ocean County juveniles for alleged arson that shut down the Garden State Parkway for several hours last week, officials said. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on January 19 by the area of milepost 91 in Brick Township. Detectives determined that the fire was started by multiple people, possibly juveniles, within a drainage culvert that runs underneath the Garden State Parkway between the 91 north entrance ramp to the 91 south exit ramp.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
#Police#Route 70
Brick Township Home Destroyed In Blaze

BRICK – The cause of the fire that destroyed a home on Walnut Street in Brick on January 24 has yet to be determined, officials said. Brick Police received multiple 911 calls around 2:45 p.m. reporting that the home at 171 Walnut Drive was engulfed in flames. Firefighters who arrived first at the scene saw heavy fire throughout the 2-story wood frame home.
BRICK, NJ
Garden State Parkway Fire Deemed Arson By Police

BRICK – New Jersey State Police have determined that arson is the cause of the major fire that swept through parts of the Garden State Parkway on Wednesday, and they are currently searching for the suspects responsible. Troopers arrived to the area of milepost 91 in Brick Township around...
BRICK, NJ
Ocean County Man Charged In Parkway Shooting

TOMS RIVER – A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged for attempted homicide after opening fire at a car on the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey State Police said. On January 12, police said two men had an altercation at a gas station in Manchester. The victim and the suspect both left the station in the same direction. The suspect opened fire on the victim as his car got on the Parkway near exit 80.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
City
Brick, NJ
Ocean County Residents Arrested For Drugs, Illegal Firearms And More

BARNEGAT – After performing a search warrant, five Ocean County residents were arrested and charged for illegal firearms, multiple drugs and more. Officers from the Barnegat Police Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) executed a search warrant at a home on Highland Drive on January 14. As a result, officers seized recovered two illegal handguns (one defaced, one ghost gun) crack cocaine, heroin and approximately $4,000.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Electrical Fire Takes Down Pole & Wires

BEACHWOOD – After a transformer went up in flames on Birch Street early this morning, the fire took down a utility pole and wires, officials said. Members from the Beachwood Fire Department responded to a fire reported on Birch near Beachwood Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters found a transformer on fire with wires arcing and also burning.
Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing $47K Of Construction Material

BRICK – A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with theft after stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of property from a local Construction company, police said. The theft occurred on December 18, 2021 at the Extreme Marine Construction on Princeton Ave. According to police, the suspect had loaded nearly $47,000 worth of aluminum beams onto a flat trailer owned by the business and then removed the trailer with his truck.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Police Warn Seniors Of Recent Targeted Scams

BARNEGAT – Police are urging seniors to be cautious of phone call scams as a recent fraud scheme stole $8,000 from an elderly woman. The victim, who resides in Barnegat, told police that she received a call in December 2021 from a man claiming to be her grandson. This individual told the woman that he had been arrested after being involved in a car accident in New York City.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Toms River, NJ
