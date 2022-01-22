Brick Target Closed Due To Utility Issue

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

BRICK – Attention Target Shoppers! If you had your heart set on heading to the store on Route 70 in the township, we are hearing they are temporarily closed due to what police have described as a “utility condition.”

The Brick Township Police Department sent out the alert that read “Avoid Target, (570 Route 70) due to a utility condition. Store closed for the near future.”

Not sure how long this will last but you have been alerted.

If we hear anything new, we will pass details along to you.