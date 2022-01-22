ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Work continues to bring new fire station to La Crosse

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 8 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Plans were reviewed Friday for a new Fire Station Two in La Crosse.

Final designs were made available for the Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review committee meeting.

The project is out for bids.

Some final plans do need to be submitted to the state.

The new station will be at the intersection of La Crosse and Oakland Streets near UW-La Crosse.

