This Adele Fan Tried (and Failed) to See Three Separate Concerts, Finneas Invites Her to His Show Instead

Fans were heartbroken at the news of Adele postponing all of her shows for her Las Vegas residency. Many of them had already arrived in Vegas by the time the news came of her cancellation for this weekend. While it may not be equivalent to seeing an Adele concert as they planned, fans were surprised to see a personal message from Adele to concertgoers. TikTok user @JamesMasonFox shared that Adele sent him an Instagram message inviting him to go to her gift shop at Caesars Palace for a gift as a thank you for being a fan. “This can’t be real; this must be a forwarded message from her team,” wondered Fox as he replied to Adele’s message. He told her he’d visit the shop but was still skeptical if it was actually her. “Is this really mama Adele or her team?” asked Fox, and to his surprise, Adele responded with a voice note. “Yes, it is, it’s me!” replied Adele.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO