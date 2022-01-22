ECSO investigates shooting outside bar as ‘Stand Your Ground’ case

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — No charges are expected in a deadly shooting outside a Pensacola bar that is now being investigated as a “Stand Your Ground” case.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Speak Eazy Cigars and Spirits at Davis Highway and Baars Street Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say two men got into an argument outside the bar. One man died from a gunshot wound and another was injured from a shot to the leg. The man who survived was defending himself and won’t be charged, according to deputies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.