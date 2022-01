Dying Light 2: Stay Human will feature hundreds of hours worth of content at release, which will only see more and new additions for years to come. Taking to Twitter on the weekend, developer-publisher Techland announced that Dying Light 2 will be supported for at least five years after its release. That post-launch content support will add new locations to explore, new enemies to take down, new weapons and gear to loot and craft, new in-game events to experience, and new stories to unravel in addition to “all the fun stuff.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO