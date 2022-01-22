ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble Indie Houses Bundle out now

By Daniel Alvarez
gamedeals365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport indie developers and the charity of your choice. Even though day in and day out we play titles from giant developers, we should always recognize that there are countless indie developers making great titles. Today, it’s an ode to those indie...

gamepolar.com

Mac and Linux video games depart Humble Bundle’s Trove after January thirty first

In the event you’re on Humble Bundle and use a Mac or a Linux pc, you could wish to obtain all of the video games you possibly can from the service’s Trove earlier than the month ends. Beginning on February 1st, the Mac and Linux variations of the video games within the Humble Trove will not obtainable. The Humble Trove is a catalog of over 70 DRM-free video games that you may entry, as long as you could have a Alternative subscription. A number of days in the past, Humble introduced that it is simplifying its subscription service by providing a single $12 month-to-month plan that provides you everlasting copies of all of the video games for that month.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Indie platformer Demon Turf now has a physical Xbox release

In November last year, Demon Turf was released digitally on all platforms. Created by indie developers, Fabraz, this 3D platforming game has built up quite a dedicated following in the months since it first became available. Those who have fallen in love with the game, but wish that it could sit upon the shelf alongside their other favourites will be happy to hear that you can now buy a physical copy for Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Humble Bundle Will Become A Subscription Service

Gamers who don’t like the idea of paying full price for video games have likely heard or even bought into Humble Choice. This is a pay-what-you-want type service where depending on how much you paid, you get access to a certain number of games. Your payments also go towards charities and to the developers.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Idea Factory Humble Bundle Sale Discounts Neptunia, Fairy Fencer F, Death End Re;Quest & More

Developer and publisher Idea Factory International has discounted numerous titles of their catalog on distributor Humble Bundle. The Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1-3 Collection is 55% off for $17.99. This bargain includes three of the most beloved entries in the Neptunia franchise, providing genuinely engaging character banter and thought-provoking turn-based combat. Also, a mix of cute and attractive girls.
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

Use This Script to Download All Your Humble Bundle Games

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
gamedeals365.com

Green Man Gaming Lunar New Year Sale now live

Save up to 90% on select games. Green Man Gaming is increasingly becoming a bargain gaming business known for its fantastic discounts. This time, they’ve partnered up with Omen Gaming Hub to deliver PC gamers an incredible selection of deals on a variety of games. The Green Man Gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
gamedeals365.com

Kaze and the Wild Masks on sale for $19.99

If you like retro-inspired platformers, you should check out Kaze and the Wild Masks. Right now, Amazon has Kaze and the Wild Masks on sale for $19.99. That’s a $10 discount. The deal is for a physical copy of the game on the Nintendo Switch. It qualifies for free Amazon Prime shipping.
VIDEO GAMES
gamedeals365.com

Xbox Free Play Days: Valkyria Chronicles 4 and For Honor

Looking for something to play this weekend? Valkyria Chronicles 4 and For Honor are featured as part of this weekend’s Xbox Free Play Days. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play these games for free between now and Monday, January 31 at 2:59 AM Eastern Time. Once the Free Play Days event is over, you’ll have to buy the games, although they are currently discounted at Microsoft Store. Some of the games may already be available through Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Humble Myst and More Bundle packs eleven adventure games for $10

If you love Myst, Humble Bundle has a new collection just for you. Humble Bundle has just released its new bundle that brings together eleven different adventure games. With every purchase of this bundle, you will be supporting the charity of your choice. The games in the Humble Myst and...
VIDEO GAMES
gamedeals365.com

Win exclusive Splitgate content

Like free content? Of course you do! We’re giving away exclusive Splitgate content on PC. In order to qualify, you’ll need to follow us on Twitter and retweet this tweet:. We’ll message the winner on January 30, 2022. (Remember that if you don’t follow, we can’t message you!) Although it’s not required in order to win, we also recommend that you subscribe to the Game Deals 365 newsletter to receive game deals delivered daily to your inbox and Swagbucks to earn cashback.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

GameStop has an Xbox Series X bundle available right now (update: sold out)

Update January 26th, 12:23PM ET: The bundles have sold out and are currently unavailable. GameStop has just restocked the Xbox Series X, with one caveat: it’s only available as part of a bundle. The $648.98 bundle includes an extra controller, a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a $50 GameStop gift card. While many of GameStop’s recent restocks have been restricted to PowerUp Pro Rewards subscribers, this restock is available to everyone. The bundles are being dished out on a first-come, first-served basis, and you only need a valid GameStop account to buy one.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Save 87% off this Complete GameGuru Unlimited Bundle - now only $49.99

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where for you can save 87% off this Complete GameGuru Unlimited Bundle. Perfect for game enthusiasts with not much programming/designing expertise! Make your own 3D game complete with hundreds of royalty-free assets. This bundle consists...
VIDEO GAMES
gamedeals365.com

We’re giving away Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC

The Force is strong with this giveaway. Like free games? Of course you do! We’re giving away Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC. In order to qualify, you’ll need to follow us on Twitter and retweet this tweet:. We’ll message the winner on January 26, 2022. (Remember...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Bundles Now in Stock for Weary Gamers

It may seem like a broken record at this point, but the supply of the best graphics cards — not you, Radeon RX 6500 XT -— is extremely limited. Battered by chip shortages and demand from cryptominers, gamers still have trouble securing GeForce RTX 30 and Radeon RX 6000 GPUs at MSRP. However, Antonline claims to have several EVGA GeForce RTX 30 cards in stock, albeit bundled with superfluous hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

