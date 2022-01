Xbox is looking to close out the first month of 2022 strong with discounts of up to 85% on Deep Silver titles. Xbox has announced this week a new release in collaboration with the studio Deep Silver, which publishes games for the well-known Koch Media. For just six days, Xbox gamers will be able to get their hands on each of Deep Silver’s game offerings, and other games associated in some way with the studio.

