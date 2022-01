Battlefield as a series has often had rough launches over the years, but Battlefield 2042’s launch last year was particularly rough even by those standards. The game was met with less-than-stellar reception from critics, while the response from the player base was overwhelmingly negatively. Then there’s the fact that necessary fixes and updates have been far too slow in coming, and that the multiplayer shooter’s first season isn’t going to begin until March. Given all that, it’s not surprised to see Battlefield 2042’s player base dwindling drastically as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO